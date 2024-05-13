Weekly peace vigil

EDITOR: Nice to see Santa Rosa Junior College students and faculty peacefully joining the fray with peers at Sonoma State and Yale, calling out “the oppressors” in this latest Israel-Iran-Gaza war. But just who are the oppressors?

Is it Israel or is it Hamas holding the good people of Gaza down? And where were these newly awakened students on Oct. 8 after a truly genocidal moment, complete with rapes and hostage-taking of children and grandparents?

No argument around the tragedy of so many innocent Gazans killed, injured and traumatized. And no argument that the racist right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu has to go. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis in the streets of Tel Aviv have been saying as much for a year. They agree with much of what SRJC students are suddenly upset about.

Another group of people has been holding a 20-minute silent peace vigil since the first week of this horrific war. We mourn all the victims and call for the cease-fire we all seek. We meet on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. next to the Living Peace Wall in Sebastopol. No flags, no signs, no speeches. All welcome.

STEVE EINSTEIN

Sebastopol

Downtown parking

EDITOR: I read the article concerning development plans for the parking garage on Third Street. When I go downtown, I always park in that garage. It’s closest to the restaurants and stores I visit. Without it, Montgomery Village becomes a better option.

I worry about small stores that depend on that parking lot. Treehorn Books survived Barnes and Noble opening a store nearby. Can they survive severely curtailed nearby parking options? I’d like The Press Democrat to interview business owners near that garage.

People attending downtown events used to park at the Santa Rosa Plaza. To discourage that, the plaza began charging. To attract business back after COVID, parking is again free. That could change at any time. Was the plaza garage part of the study regarding sufficient parking?

City officials claim there’s sufficient parking downtown without the Third Street Garage. Is there data, correlated with walking distance to the stores that are within three blocks of the garage? A lawsuit claims the developer cherry-picked data to depress the occupancy rate. Is the City Council going to request a new study?

And finally, was the Fifth Street garage evaluated for development?

KATE DAVIES

Santa Rosa

SRJC protest

EDITOR: Protesters at Santa Rosa Junior College’s “pro-Palestinian” rally tried to convince us they understand the complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics well enough to pass judgment, while marching under a Soviet flag and calling me a Nazi. Do I need to say anything more?

DANIELLE FELDMAN

Santa Rosa

True bonds

EDITOR: There’s something special about the bonds of friendship that develop over time. When you’ve been through difficult experiences with someone, it creates a sense of loyalty and commitment. This feeling is hard to put into words. It’s a sense of knowing you have each other’s backs, no matter what. It’s an unspoken understanding that you’ll be there through thick and thin.

We’ve faced our fair share of battles and come out the other side. We’ve grown up together, shedding our innocence and putting on armor to face the challenges of the world. But even as we move forward, we don’t forget where we came from. We carry the memory of our shared experiences with us, and it strengthens us when we need it most.

This bond we share is not just for ourselves, but for future generations as well. We want to create a better world for our children, and we know that we can do it together. So let’s stand together, as brothers and sisters. Let’s be there for each other and support each other in everything we do. This is what it means to have a true bond of friendship — it’s not just about ourselves, but about the world we want to create together.

BRUCE HUBBELL

Sebastopol

Republican or Trumpian?

EDITOR: Isn’t a Republican supposed to be someone who believes in our republic, key to which is upholding our Constitution, the cornerstone of which is the rule of law? Shouldn’t people who follow a man who tried to overturn our fairly held 2020 election by means of sedition stop calling themselves Republicans and be honest and call themselves Trumpians? So that true Republicans can once again find themselves and uphold our republic. And Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law would need to find a new job, since the Republican Party would reclaim the brand.

NATHANIEL SCOBLE

Santa Rosa

