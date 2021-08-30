Goldberg: Will Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin go free?

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Let’s try a thought experiment: What if, instead of going to the Ambassador Hotel on June 5, 1968, and shooting a bullet into the brain of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, Sirhan Sirhan had gone instead to the nearest McDonald’s and shot the guy behind the grill?

Would he still be in prison today, five decades later?

That question is suddenly relevant because Sirhan, who is 77 years old and has been in prison for 53 years, appeared before a California parole board panel on Friday — and, somewhat shockingly, was deemed suitable for release.

He now has a real, meaningful chance of being let out, but it will happen only if it is approved by the parole board staff and then by the governor. And given the politics and the history, that’s asking a lot.

He has been up for parole before — 15 times, in fact. And he’s been rejected every time. Friday was the first time he passed this previously insurmountable obstacle.

Call me cynical if you want. But I can’t stop believing he was rejected 15 times in the past at least partly because he belongs to a category of notorious criminals, such as Charles Manson and others whose crimes generated huge headlines and for whom the rest of us harbor a particular level of animosity. In Sirhan’s case, he may even have changed the course of American history, because his victim was a candidate for president; his crime may have changed U.S. history, and in that sense, it was an attack on America itself.

Sirhan Sirhan, seen at Friday’s parole hearing in San Diego, was recommended for release after spending 53 years in prison for the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

But I don’t think either the notoriety of the crime or its national political implications should be such significant factors in whether Sirhan is paroled. Nor should the potential political backlash play a role, although it’s going to be hard to avoid in a state where the governor could be recalled in a month and then the regular gubernatorial election will be held a year later.

Here’s how the process ought to work. The parole board and the governor should make sure they agree with the panel’s conclusion that Sirhan meets the usual criteria for release. Is he remorseful? Does he pose a threat of reoffending or some other threat to public safety? Does he have a clean prison record?

And if he satisfies the requirements any other first-degree murderer would have to satisfy, he should be granted parole despite the notoriety of his crime.

Why should California continue to hold a prisoner who has served more than 50 years, who has behaved well in prison and who the experts suggest is highly unlikely to kill again — just to keep him in perpetual punishment at great expense to state taxpayers as he ages, requires more costly health care and eventually dies?

To be clear, Friday’s panel won’t make the final decision. It is expected to decide only whether Sirhan is suitable for release. If it concludes he is, that recommendation will be reviewed by the full parole board and then sent on to the governor for approval, reversal or any of several other options. The governor, of course, will be keenly aware of the potential political backlash of releasing such an infamous prisoner.

Sirhan appears to satisfy many of the usual grounds for release. Psychological risk assessments have repeatedly deemed him a low risk for violence, according to his lawyer, Angela Berry. He hasn’t been accused of any serious violations of prison rules since 1972.

Besides, it’s not clear to me why a headline-grabbing murder is worse than one that is ignored or forgotten. Nor is it immediately obvious that the assassination of a U.S. senator merits a longer sentence than the murder of, say, a young child.

For what it’s worth, Sirhan had this to say at his hearing: “I would never put myself in jeopardy again,” he said. “You have my pledge. I will always look to safety and peace and nonviolence.”

Kennedy’s youngest son, Douglas, who attended the hearing, said he was moved to tears by Sirhan’s remorse. He supports Sirhan’s release.

I am not a person who believes we should abolish the prisons. Criminals should be punished for their misdeeds and kept apart from society when they’re dangerous.

But I also believe in mercy and rehabilitation. Is the 77-year-old Sirhan the same as the 24-year-old man who committed the crime? Supreme Court decisions and California law in recent years have concluded that the youth of an offender at the time a crime is committed should be given “great weight” in parole decisions.

Another California law requires “special consideration” in parole decisions for convicts over the age of 50 because their “age, time served and diminished physical condition” may have made them less of a risk for future violence. The parole board apparently weighed those factors and found in his favor.

Jen Abreu, who runs a nonprofit called Redemption Row California, says she is aware of many other inmates convicted of first-degree murder — some of them gang members she’s worked with — who have been granted parole even though they’ve served less time than Sirhan and been cited for much more serious disciplinary infractions. Some of them stabbed other inmates or assaulted guards but were released anyway. Abreu says Sirhan is one of California’s longest-serving inmates.

Public safety, remorse, mercy and pragmatism are among the factors that ought to play into the coming decision whether or not to release Sirhan. Big blaring headlines and political fallout should not.

Nicholas Goldberg is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.