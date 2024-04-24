Protest penalties

EDITOR: Last year, 78 protesters shut down the Bay Bridge. The court system penalized them with five hours of community service and $4,500 restitution. The cost to government agencies for police presence, towing, etc. has not been stated. The amount of civilian loss was evidently never taken into account. A delayed organ transplant, missed flights, the embarrassment of a full bladder, the cost and/or effect of an unnecessary delay — all were not addressed.

The same act just occurred on a bigger scale (“Protests shut down Golden Gate, I-880,” April 16). The full effect of this protest on involved people will probably never be known. This is not a free speech issue. This is civil disobedience. The protesters should, in my mind, be liable both for illegal acts and monetary costs. Those monetary costs should include the costs to all affected parties. If one chooses to protest in a manner that affects others, then they should expect to be responsible for their actions.

MICHAEL SCHWARZ

Rohnert Park

How your taxes get spent

EDITOR: Steven Hill’s Tax Day essay deserves much more commentary (“Are we getting our money’s worth for taxes?”). He’s correct that Europeans enjoy more benefits than Americans, despite our paying the same amount of taxes. The exception is Great Britain, where under 14 years of Tory rule the country has declined in many ways.

Hill fails to note where your taxes go. On the federal level, for every $5 you pay, a dollar each goes to defense, Social Security and Medicaid. Despite claims by some politicians, just a cent or two goes to foreign aid. Also receiving mere pennies are transportation, education and scientific research. In California, half of your tax money goes to education and 30% to health and human services. Next is corrections, whose piece has grown steadily in recent decades, to 10%.

What Hill suggests to me is the fallacy of tax protests. Better would be protests regarding where the money is allocated. Knowing state taxes help average people, I’m more comfortable paying my bill. When it comes to federal taxes, however, citizens lack agency to shift priorities. Our votes have less impact than K Street lobbyists and wealthy people who can flash their bank accounts to gain political clout. Our federal situation is like the dysfunctional one in Great Britain.

CLARICE STASZ

Petaluma

Tip of the cap to quilters

EDITOR: Once again, columnist Kerry Benefield wrote a positive human-interest story. Hats off to these wonderful quilters and their stick-to-itiveness in getting the job completed (“Patchwork perseverance,” April 12). They have completed hundreds of quilts since Habitat for Humanity was established in Sonoma County four decades ago. These inspiring senior baby boomers are still able to find a way to get the job done while fighting off the adversities of old age.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

Calling for a cease-fire

EDITOR: I wish to assure Jim Haberkorn that, yes, I would have called for a cease fire after the 9/11 attack if the government began indiscriminately killing civilians (“Cease-fire demands,” Letters, April 14). In fact, I did just that, futilely, when George W. Bush invaded Iraq for no good reason and the killing of civilians there began. There can be little doubt now that part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war policy is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Egypt to Lebanon, and there should be a cease-fire.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Value of regulations

EDITOR: I’m a physician getting recertified to perform examinations on pilots for the Federal Aviation Administration. This training made me appreciate the benefits of a functional government. The presenters were rightfully proud of their safety record, given the task of keeping airways safe and efficient. From certifying pilots and aircraft to maintaining a functional and compliant matrix of airfields and airports working in synchronicity, the FAA does a great job, and (despite recent high-profile Boeing incidents) the safety record for air travel is nothing short of amazing.

Then I began thinking of the many ways we are protected by regulations. When was the last time you questioned the safety of eating a product bought at a grocery store? When is the last time you ate at a restaurant and worried about getting sick? Regulation is rarely convenient, often inefficient and never cheap, but it keeps us safe, and I believe we have started taking it for granted.

The MAGA movement is working to destroy regulatory agencies for higher profits. They want to take us back to the days of back alley abortions and hepatitis outbreaks. Don’t fool yourselves — democracy is often messy, but we will miss it if it goes away.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

