Golis: 7,303 miles later, on the road in an uncertain time

Talk about driving your car to the East Coast and you will learn you have two kinds of friends. One set of friends thinks it would be a great adventure to drive across the country, and the other thinks you’re crazy.

We did it anyway. We drove east, visited family, swam in the Atlantic Ocean and drove home again — 7,303 miles, 19 different states.

Crazy? You decide.

We’re so glad we took the time. There’s something about being on the open road, gathering memories of places and people. On the road, Google and a good cell connection can be your friends. How do folks make a living here? What’s the name of that river? How far is it to North Platte?

As always, the surprises become the best part of travel.

The craggy shores of New England, the rolling farmlands of southern Minnesota, the lunar landscape of the Badlands in South Dakota, the heart-stopping views from Dead Horse Point in Utah, the many small towns that seem lost in time — this country can be beautiful in so many ways.

Back East, landscapes are relentlessly green, and there seems to be water everywhere — rivers, creeks, ponds, lakes. Drought-ridden Californians notice such things.

In the postcard-perfect hamlet of West Branch, Iowa, we strolled Main Street and saw the two-room house where President Herbert Hoover was born. Later, a security guard at the Hoover Presidential Library was surprised and pleased when we told him we liked the Hoover library better than the Ronald Reagan library in California.

In South Bend, Indiana, we ate at a hotel restaurant serving baby greens grown by local Amish farmers. In nearby Shipshewana, we saw families who still get around by horse and buggy.

In Cleveland, the music played at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we were reminded how much it became part of our lives.

On the way to Brooklyn, we calculated that for an extra hour of driving, we could see Philadelphia, stroll Rittenhouse Square, walk by Independence Hall and visit the Barnes Foundation. And so we did. (The Barnes Foundation, we discovered, is home to one of the world’s great collections of impressionist art.)

From a boat, we watched the sunset glow on the multicolored cliffs that are a Martha’s Vineyard landmark. The view was gorgeous, like nothing else (and we managed to miss the hurricane that came to the island nine days later.)

The Gay Head Cliffs and Gay Head lighthouse at sunset on Martha’s Vineyard. (PETE GOLIS / The Press Democrat)

At a crowded, outdoor restaurant in Massachusetts, we watched a couple save the life of a man who was choking. It was scary, but also, not to be forgotten. They were heroes. At the end, there was applause and relief, and the man waved as he was loaded into an ambulance.

In a churchyard in the village of Schuyler Lake, New York, we saw a makeshift sign advertising for a new pastor. These days, people try to recruit any way they can, even praying that a passerby will be moved by the spirit.

Outside Las Vegas, we stopped at a gas station with 96 — yes, 96 — gas pumps. It’s billed as the world’s largest Chevron station, and it includes a 50,000 square-foot “convenience store.”

While we loved our time on the road, we didn’t pretend that travel wouldn’t be complicated. This remains a country burdened by disagreements and resentments that cloud its future. In addition to pretty towns, we saw hardscrabble places where people scramble each day to pay the bills.

And there are many folks, especially in the middle of the country, who don’t believe masks and vaccines will make them safer, or who have simply decided to take their chances. It wasn’t surprising that places we planned to visit were closed because COVID-19 was surging.

In public spaces, we wore masks and tried to keep our distance, which makes for less than ideal travel conditions.

America remains a country divided, a country still searching for answers. On a rural highway in upstate New York, a farmer posted a sign. “Unmask our children now,” it said.

Still, we share the same future. You can go anywhere in this country and find signs that declare, in large, bold type: WE’RE HIRING! (We live with the paradox: Millions are out of work, even as millions of jobs remain unfilled.)

You can go anywhere in this country and find people who want to end forever wars, who want their kids to have a good life, who volunteer at the neighborhood school, who are ready to save the life of stranger and who love baseball. (In the crowds at the Baseball Hall of Fame, we almost wished fewer people loved baseball.)

A view of the South Dakota Badlands. (PETE GOLIS / The Press Democrat)

In Badlands National Park in South Dakota, we came upon the Ben Reifel Visitor Center, and we wondered: Who is this Ben Reifel?

Reifel, it turns out, was born in a log cabin on the nearby Rosebud Indian Reservation. He graduated from South Dakota State University, where he was student body president. Later, he earned a master’s degree and a Ph.D. from Harvard. And, from 1961 to 1971, he represented South Dakota’s 1st District in Congress. Reifel was the first member of Congress of Sioux ancestry and the only Native American in the House during his time in Washington.

His story belongs in one of those collections about the promise of America, but such stories get pushed to the sidelines by the shouting and turmoil that have come to define our politics.

As a country in search of itself, we get to decide: Will we remain obsessed with the ideas that separate us, or will we focus on our shared history and the things we all want for our children?

As summer ends, abuses of power in Texas and elsewhere suggest we would rather fight than celebrate our common story and our common dreams. It will be too bad for us if we don’t figure out a better way.

