Golis: A new movie recalls moments that changed history

When we were in New Mexico last year, crews were filming “Oppenheimer,” the Christopher Nolan film that arrived in theaters Friday. The movie is being promoted for its dramatic impact. Most movies, after all, exist to make money.

But a film about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, also asks us to reflect on moments that changed history — and on choices still debated today.

Pete Golis

Should the United States have dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

After World War II, should the U.S. have pursued the development of even more destructive weapons?

Did Oppenheimer deserve to have his security clearance taken away?

What can we learn from the “red scare” of the 1940s and ’50s?

Oppenheimer and his military counterpart, Gen. Leslie Groves, chose the remote village of Los Alamos, New Mexico, as headquarters for the research that would lead to the construction and testing of the first atomic bomb. Between 1943 and 1945, 8,000 people — scientists, technicians and their families — would come to live at this secret location, 33 miles north of Santa Fe.

The Manhattan Project was commissioned because in the small world of theoretical physicists, American scientists knew their German counterparts were working to build a nuclear weapon for Hitler.

In one of history’s ironies, it would turn out the bomb wasn’t ready to deploy until after Germany surrendered.

J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atomic bomb, is shown at Princeton University’s Institute for Advanced Study. (JOHN ROONEY / Associated Press, 1957)

In a decision still debated today, President Harry Truman concluded that the bombing of Japanese cities would be necessary to convince Japan to surrender. This made the U.S. the first and only country to use nuclear weapons against an enemy.

The Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri — we were there in May — features remarks from prominent people who agreed and disagreed with Truman’s decision.

“It was my belief that Japan was, at that very moment, seeking some way to surrender with a minimum loss of ‘face,’” said Dwight Eisenhower, the Allied commander in Europe and Truman’s successor as president.

“I made (the decision) to save 250,000 boys from the United States,” said Truman, “and I’d make it again under similar circumstances.”

After the war, Truman would decide that development of more powerful bombs and delivery systems was necessary to counteract the nuclear ambitions of the Soviet Union.

And so began a costly arms race and a Cold War lately brought back to life by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fearing the device they had created, Oppenheimer and his colleagues at Los Alamos warned against nuclear escalation.

“Much of his subsequent career would be spent advising humanity how not to be annihilated by the powers of the atom he had conquered,” wrote David Nirenberg in the Wall Street Journal.

Nirenberg holds the position once held by Oppenheimer, director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton, New Jersey.

To no avail, Oppenheimer would say, “If atomic bombs are to be added to the arsenals of a warring world … then the time will come when mankind will curse the names of Los Alamos and Hiroshima. The people of this world must unite or they will perish.”

Aboard the cruiser Augusta, President Harry Truman reads reports of the first atomic bomb raid on Japan, while en route home from the Potsdam conference. (Associated Press, 1945)

The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, “American Prometheus, the Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

“He had led the effort to unleash the power of the atom,” the authors said of Oppenheimer, “but when he sought to warn his countrymen of its dangers, to constrain America’s reliance on nuclear weapons, the government questioned his loyalty and put him on trial.”

In 1954, the Atomic Energy Commission revoked Oppenheimer’s security clearance. It was the time of McCarthyism, the red scare and loyalty oaths, and during the 1930s at the University of California, Oppenheimer had friends later identified as communists.

Oppenheimer’s defenders, including historians and members of the scientific community, said the punishment was the work of people who disagreed with him about the direction of the country’s nuclear policies.

In 2022 — 68 years after the fact and 56 years after Oppenheimer died at age 62 — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm reversed the commission’s action.

All these years later, Los Alamos remains a mountaintop city wrapped around the Los Alamos National Laboratory. A government-sponsored tourist stop includes brightly colored replicas of the original bombs, “Little Boy” and “Fat Man.” The laboratory is part of the Energy Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

At the last, the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer challenges us to weigh whether transitory passions lead to decisions we may later regret.

We live now in a time in which some Americans believe we should ban history books that recount the enslavement of people. We live at a time in which some people want to deny health care to transgender kids.

We can already surmise that next year or the year after, partisan passions will be applied to some other disagreement.

We might be better off talking about street repairs and tax reforms. We might be better off if every person was guaranteed health care, shelter and food on the table, and if every person was treated with respect.

And we might be better off trying to make the world safer.

J. Robert Oppenheimer and Gen. Leslie Groves in Alamagordo, New Mexico, on Sept. 9, 1945. (Associated Press)

In the movie, Gen. Groves (played by Matt Damon) asks Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) about the chances that the first test of a nuclear bomb will destroy the world:

Oppenheimer: “The chances are near zero.”

Groves: “Near zero?”

Oppenheimer: “What do you want from theory alone?”

Groves: “Zero would be nice.”

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

