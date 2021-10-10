Golis: A week that became testimony to a community’s grit

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Four years ago this weekend, a hot, northeast wind blew into town and we were forever changed.

Our worst nightmare could not have imagined the devastation from windblown fires. Twenty-four people died and 5,300 homes burned to the ground in a few terrible days. They were called the Tubbs fire and the Nuns fire, and we will never forget them.

At dawn on that first day, the pall over Santa Rosa made us think of what nuclear winter might look like. The first news photos reminded us of war-zone images of bombed-out towns.

Pete Golis

These unhappy memories would become testaments to a community’s grit and determination. Soon, people were rebuilding homes and neighborhoods — and finding new ways to help others. Powered by a rush of new donations, nonprofits went to work supporting people who didn’t expect to be in need.

The intensity of the fires foretold the ferocity of a new kind of wildfire in California. Cars melted. Jewelry and silverware became puddles of metal found in what was left of a neighborhood — a chimney, a door frame or the blackened remains of a street sign.

Most of us knew people who lost their homes. (I stopped counting at 20 families.) Along the way, we heard harrowing stories of friends in their nightclothes fleeing neighborhoods on fire.

In whatever they were wearing when the fire came, people lined up later in the day to buy toothpaste or underwear, or to rent a hotel room down the road. (From ironing boards to paper clips, think about the things you use every day and take for granted. For fire victims, the stuff of their daily lives was all gone.)

Thousands of people were scrambling to find a place to live. If we use the average household size calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 14,000 people were left homeless that week. One back-of-the-envelope calculation later suggested the population of Sonoma County declined by about 7,000 people.

Folks carry the scars from those days. The economic losses were staggering. At the time, the Tubbs fire became the most devastating fire in the history of California (to be replaced a year later by the Camp fire in Butte County).

There was heartbreak and anguish, too. Try to place a value on a lifetime of dreams and possessions turned to ashes. And then multiply by 5,300.

Some people waited days to learn whether their house was still standing.

Even now, the smell of smoke in the air can trigger discomforts that have become all too familiar.

I’m not a psychologist. (You may have guessed.) But I suspect we are still trying to make sense of the past four years. In subsequent seasons, there were more fires (and a worldwide pandemic that hobbled the economy and left people isolated, confused and divided).

Make a list of the eight most devastating fires in the history of California, and you will discover that all of them occurred in the past four years. Once upon a time, red-flag warnings waited for late summer and early fall. This year, they began in May.

As neighborhoods were rebuilt, we’ve tried to learn from these disasters. More money is being invested in fire protection. New forestry practices are being explored. New emergency alert systems and evacuation plans have been put in place. New homes are being designed to withstand — we can hope — the next wildfire. Families now know what it means to have a go-bag at the ready.

We also have learned of the debt we owe to first responders. During the days in which the fires continued to burn, hand-painted signs appeared all over the county. They carried a simple message: THANK YOU.

Thousands of firefighters came from all over California, and we came to understand that no one can put a price on the neighborhoods they saved from devastation.

Still, we know we have more to learn because every natural disaster produces its own unique set of problems. More planning and investment will be necessary.

It remains that millions of Californians continue to live in areas prone to wildfires, left to hope each year that those angry northeast winds stay away until the winter rains arrive.

Some may want to pretend that there is no such thing as climate change. Scientists say they’re wrong.

But the cynics’ eagerness to reject science doesn’t change what we experience in our daily lives. The fires are real (and so is this historic drought). Whatever your opinions of climate change, Californians dare not push aside their responsibility to protect human life and property — and to stave off what would be devastating economic losses.

We have seen what can happen. We don’t want to see it again.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.