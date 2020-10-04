Golis: Another fall, another season of fire and foreboding

Friends lost their home to fire last week. They are left with bittersweet memories and broken hearts.

We know this story too well. First comes the fire and smoke, then the buzzing of emergency alerts, evacuations, yellow gloom, the long wait to find out if your house was spared.

As I write, 67 Sonoma County homes were destroyed by fire last week and 69 more were damaged. And the fire is still burning. (On the other side of the mountain, the same Glass fire destroyed 153 homes in Napa County.)

I’ve lost count of how many friends lost their homes in the past three years, lost them to fires with names we will never forget — Tubbs and Nuns and Kincade and Glass.

I’ve lost track, too, of the number of friends for whom evacuations have become the grimmest of autumn rituals. We know all about go-bags now. Every evacuation arrives with the worry that years of love and hard work will be lost to a wind-blown fire. (It happens that families evacuate to a friend’s home only to be evacuated from the second home as well.)

We’re past hoping that the latest fire will be a one-off. This is where we live now (while we learn all there is to know about air quality measurements).

As a community and as a state, we’ve learned a lot since the fires of 2017 — lessons applied in recent days — but we look around and see there is more to do.

For California and much of the West Coast, climate change compels us to put away old assumptions. The seven largest fires in state history all occurred in the last three years. So did three of the five most destructive fires.

As experts have told us for years, we need to adopt new forest practices, including applications of controlled burning. We also need to make homes and the natural areas near towns more fire-resistant.

We need to invest more in fire prevention and fire suppression, especially firefighters and firefighting equipment. It was alarming to read on Thursday that firefighting forces across the state are spread thin. When it comes to the increased frequency of fires, we need to be ready.

We need to continue to improve alert systems and evacuation plans. During evacuations, traffic back-ups remind us that road systems aren’t often designed to allow thousands of people to leave all at once.

And we need to maintain electrical systems in ways that reduce the risks of fire and of blackouts.

Yes, all of these improvements will compel state and local government to spend more money, but the problem is not going away. Having demonstrated their eagerness to live in places vulnerable to wildfires, Californians can’t turn back the clock.

We can pay now. Or we can pay later — payments that will be measured in lost lives and property, dread, heartbreak and the cost of fighting those fires.

By itself, the state cannot reverse the effects of climate change, but it has reasons to do the best it can. No one doubts that the state has experienced the extremes of weather that have become the calling card for climate change.

Climate change also puts at risk the state’s $50 billion agricultural industry, an industry that ranks first among the 50 states in total production.

It’s often true that the best ideas begin in California. This state set the pace in reducing auto emissions, for example, and for increasing automobile mileage standards. When so much can be accomplished with solar power, batteries, electric cars and other advances, why shouldn’t California bring the same sense of innovation to climate change?

Last week we were reminded again of our debt to the first responders — the firefighters, the law enforcement officers, the utility workers and more.

When the loss of a single home is a tragedy, we can’t begin to put a value on efforts that saved countless homes and people.

No one can pretend we’re not living in circumstances more stressful than anything we could have imagined.

An election in which the country appears to be tearing itself apart, a pandemic and a resulting economic collapse, a president who is seriously ill, wildfires — people talked last week about being afraid of what the next two months may bring.

There’s nothing illogical about their despondency. These are tough times, more risky and depressing than anything Americans have experienced in a very long time.

Somehow, we have to hold together and get to the other side, a journey that will require more patience, acceptance and love than we have lately demonstrated. It will also require courage, strength, boatloads of competence and leaders who will tell us the truth.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

