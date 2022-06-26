Golis: Are you better prepared for this fire season?

Almost two years after the Glass Fire, a friend tells me he is still identifying items lost when his home burned to the ground. When a lifetime of possessions is destroyed in a matter of minutes, this is what happens. It might be a family photo, a college yearbook, a favorite work of art or a novel inscribed by an old friend. When you lose everything, the possibilities become endless — and the sorrow lingers.

As another friend explained, the losses include treasures and practical items, too. “Who thinks,” she said in an email, “about the fact they lost a plunger or an ironing board until you need one?”

In Sonoma County, where thousands of homes have been lost to fires, these stories have been repeated over and over again.

For people who didn’t lose their homes, it becomes easier to move on from the fires. For people who lost their homes, putting aside the costs, dislocations and emotional baggage isn’t so easy.

Hoping to better understand, I asked friends who lost their homes to share how they are doing.

What I learned, most of all, is that these are tough and resourceful people.

As you might expect, they’ve become experts at monitoring weather reports and emergency alerts. They’re more reluctant to leave town when fire season comes around. They know their evacuation routes, and they know what they will grab — documents, prescriptions, computers, photo books and more — if they need to leave in a hurry.

They also know about fire-resistant building materials and water systems that keep working even when the electricity is cut off.

They miss parts of the landscapes they loved. “Most of the oaks I loved are gone,” said one.

As with thousands of others, their lives remained unsettled as they wrestled with insurance and the loss of almost everything they owned. Friends who rebuilt their homes also faced shortages of construction materials and escalating costs. And they were obliged to be patient.

Some friends only recently moved back into homes rebuilt following the Tubbs Fire in 2017. Others hope to move into their rebuilt home in time for the second anniversary of the day the Glass Fire came calling. They won’t be forgetting the date. It was Sept. 28, 2020.

I’m not a psychologist — you may have guessed — but I’m betting we’re all still trying to make sense of the outcomes of these fires. The poignancy of only later discovering all the things that were lost speaks to the ongoing melancholy. (Meanwhile, we’re also struggling to process the losses associated with a two-year pandemic.)

Along Highway 12 in east Santa Rosa, you can see how a windblown fire leads to disaster. Skeletons of trees set against an ashen landscape provide all the reminder we need.

This was the Glass Fire. In September of 2020, it burned 67,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties, destroying 1,555 structures in its path.

And it wasn’t even the most damaging fire of the past five years. The Tubbs and Nuns fires in 2017 combined to burn more than 93,000 acres and destroy more than 5,300 homes and more than 1,600 other structures. Twenty-five people died.

Anyone who doubts that climate change is rewriting the narrative might consider this: The eight most devastating fires in the history of California all occurred in the past five years.

No one should underestimate the ferocity of some of these wind-driven fires. One friend told me he believes that if he had stayed to fight the fire, he would have died in the fire.

Fighting these fires has become a tough and dangerous duty, and morale among firefighters is flagging, the Los Angeles Times reported last week. “It almost feels as though we’re out there doing the very best we can, but it’s not enough,” a veteran firefighter said in his resignation letter, “And that’s tough, to know that you’re giving everything you have, and communities are still being lost.”

Since 2017, government agencies have been working to learn the lessons drawn from recent disasters.

But what about you and me? What are we doing to manage the risks to homes and property and ourselves?

Do you have a “go bag?” Do you know your evacuation route? Are you set up to receive text messages in case of an emergency?

Want to know more? Check out the CalFire fire prevention website at readyforwildfire.org

It comes with a banner: “Wildfire is coming … Are you ready?”

Final question: How are you getting along with your insurance company? The cost and availability of insurance will become one of those issues that haunt homeowners and renters long after the fire season has come and gone.

“Before the fire,” one friend told me, “disasters happened to ‘other’ people. Now we know that they can happen to ‘any’ people — including us.”

As last week’s high temperatures served notice of a long, hot summer to come, now would be a good time to plan a response to whatever may come our way.

