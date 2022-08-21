Golis: As the hits keep coming, predictions of a megastorm

After reading the climate news last week, I went out and put down a deposit on an electric vehicle.

Yeah, I know. This small and belated gesture is not going to save the planet from the serial disasters brought on by climate change. My friends who like their gasoline-powered cars will think I am deluded (which might be true anyway). They know one more EV in Santa Rosa, California, isn’t going to change the world.

People say it’s too soon, or not soon enough, or who cares?

Still, it feels like the least I can do when carbon emissions are causing so much distress. Nations go to war over oil supplies, and gasoline is expensive. The burning of gasoline pollutes the air, makes people sick and contributes to the changes in climate that are turning our world upside-down. When fewer people are using gasoline, the world will become a little healthier.

For someone in love with the Great American Road Trip — that would be me — it will mean we stay closer to home (at least until more charging stations make travel less complicated), but I’m OK with that.

It’s difficult, after all, to look past the drumbeat of bad news in recent days.

Seven states that depend on water from the Colorado River were told last week to prepare for the worst. Many small towns in the West now rely on water trucked from elsewhere.

In the United Kingdom, the government issued its first-ever “extreme heat” warning, and scientists said climate change was to blame.

“North Bay heat may reach dangerous level,” said a Press Democrat headline. On Wednesday, a red-flag warning was in effect for eastern Del Norte, Humboldt, northeastern Mendocino, Trinity and Lake counties.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. cotton farmers lost 40% of their harvest to drought.

Devastating fires were reported in southeast France. Experts said the Arctic ice cap is shrinking much faster than expected. Catastrophic floods, fed by unprecedented rainfall, were reported in Kentucky. At least 39 people died.

A new poll said Californians want state government to do more to combat the effects of drought and wildfires. (Never mind that private citizens’ efforts to conserve water have been less than exemplary.)

In Sonoma County, we’re compelled to limit water consumption out of fear that it may run out. We’re also creating defensible spaces and packing our go-bags — while hoping and praying that we don’t experience more disastrous fires between now and the first substantial rain.

And now come predictions of what the headlines are calling a megastorm — a month of rain and snow that will transform the central valleys of California into a vast lake, risk dam collapses and cause other catastrophic damage.

Scientists say it happened in the 19th century, and it’s likely to happen again. “We got kind of lucky to avoid it in the 20th century,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told the New York Times. “I would be very surprised to avoid it occurring in the 21st.”

In an irony that emerges from extreme weather patterns, scientists also said last week that California will have 10% less water in 2040.

For now, not everyone can pay the price of admission for an electric car. The San Francisco Chronicle examined ZIP codes with the most EVs, and not surprisingly, they were ZIP codes occupied by folks with more money. Hello, Marin County.

New legislation — the Inflation Reduction Act — hopes to make electric vehicles available to a wider audience by offering tax breaks to people who buy used EVs and by eliminating subsidies for higher-priced electric vehicles and vehicles assembled outside the United States. (It also provides more money for an expanding network of charging stations).

Supply chain problems make it likely that months will pass before there’s an electric car charging in my garage. But I remain intrigued by the novelty and technology of this new form of transportation. I’m excited.

At the same time, I recognize that the internal combustion engine brought me and countless others lifetimes of happy memories. Even as we adjust to a changing climate, it’s not necessary — or useful — to spend time wishing the gas-powered car never existed.

Sierra Club meetings, Republican caucuses, family road trips — for more than a century, the internal combustion engine granted all kinds of people the opportunity get from one place to another, and for all the imperfections, there’s no use pretending that most of us didn’t welcome the freedom.

In future decades, the way we travel will be transformed, but it’s not like it never happened before. A little more than a century ago, people got around on horseback. EVs are better.

