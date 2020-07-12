Golis: As virus spreads, we reach for a taste of normality

We’ve earned our reputation for being careful. We haven’t set foot in a grocery store since March 11.

But there we were driving to Hollister and back on Tuesday. Not long ago, traveling Bay Area freeways would have been nobody’s idea of a great adventure. But we were excited to be going anywhere. The road to Hollister could have been Tuscany for all we cared.

That doesn’t mean we weren’t uncomfortable. We know enough about COVID-19 to worry about contact with people, public bathrooms and indoor spaces. We set off with gloves, masks, sanitizers and a determination to stay outside and keep moving.

We went for apricots. While normal people would have used a road trip to sneak away to a lakeside cabin or to visit an ailing aunt in the hospital, we went to replenish our summertime supply of orange-colored stone fruit. Crazy? Probably.

Pete Golis

Blame it on history and tradition. More than a decade ago, food writer Michele Anna Jordan published in The Press Democrat the most amazing recipe for Blenheim apricot chutney. Its preparation became one of the pleasures of summer at our house. Then last year while returning from Los Angeles, we discovered a ranch outside Hollister that produces the most wonderful apricots.

And so the order of the day became: Drive to ranch, wear masks, stay outside and keep your distance, stow apricots, drive home. Compared to visiting a sick aunt in the hospital, it turned out to be a lot less scary. So long as we were sitting inside our own car, what could go wrong?

Such is the weird calculus of life in the time of COVID-19. Everything becomes filtered through the juggling of risk and reward. How often do I need to go to the store? Is 6 feet adequate for social distancing? If I take a road trip this summer, what extra precautions will be necessary?

Apricots may be an unlikely excuse to travel. But it is also true that we just needed to find a reason to do something. We asked ourselves: Are we going for the apricots? Or just to get away for a few hours? My wife says it’s a way to sustain some semblance of normality, a way of doing something — anything — that we do every summer.

In a video conference with family members recently, everyone was asked to share what they missed most during the lockdown.

A nephew sheltered in place in his small apartment replied, “I miss change.”

And everyone nodded in agreement.

The apricot orchard in Hollister. (PETE GOLIS / The Press Democrat)

Friends offer up their own versions of what was our mad dash to Hollister. Some venture back to their favorite restaurant, grateful for the opportunity to sit on the patio and imagine what it used to be like. Some make the first baby steps toward reuniting with children and grandchildren. Some drive 2,000 miles for the opportunity to see and talk to loved ones, even if they’re obliged to wear a mask, sit in a backyard and keep their distance.

And some drive to the coast and take a walk on their favorite beach. What is it about the ocean that reinforces our sense of well-being during a time of unmatched anxiety?

I’m not a psychologist, but I would hazard a guess. Cooped up in our houses for almost four months, we’re going nuts.

It isn’t funny, of course. People are sick, and people are dying, and we’re already seeing the first studies that confirm growing numbers of people suffering from depression as they try to navigate the economic and emotional distress associated with day after day of being stuck at home.

There’s no way to count all the stress points. Tens of millions of people are out of work, unable to pay rent or put food on the table. Most of us can’t venture out for food (or anything else) without worrying about some invisible transmission of the virus.

And the workers who provide essential services — they must take on those anxieties every day of the week.

In a time of crisis, the country appears to be spinning apart because people can’t seem to agree about best practices. Historians will look back and conclude that people suffered because of the mixed messages coming from political leaders.

In February, after a handful of Americans tested positive for COVID-19, we were told the virus would be gone by April. On Friday, the death toll passed 133,000 Americans, and infections were going up in about half the states.

It seems likely now that illness and uncertainty will define how we live until the moment there is a vaccine and large numbers of people are vaccinated.

The country admired by so many has among the sorriest of records when it comes to preventing illness and death. In much of the world, American travelers are no longer welcome because nations fear the Americans will bring the virus with them.

Put it all together, and it leaves us with a future that no one can predict. In fighting this pandemic, we don’t know where we will be next week or next month, much less next year.

And so we do the best we can. At the moment, our kitchen counter is crowded with jars of apricot chutney.

What will we being doing next month? What will you be doing next month?

It would be lovely to know, wouldn’t it?

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.