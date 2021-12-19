Golis: At Christmas, trying not to channel my inner Scrooge

I wanted to feel sorry for myself. The pandemic, after all, robs us of the life we imagined for ourselves. Is it safe to go there? Should I wear a mask here? It’s not fair I should have to wrestle with all this uncertainty.

Then I saw aerial views of the devastation caused by tornadoes in Kentucky. I watched homeless people in my hometown scrambling to find shelter from a cold rain. And I read about how COVID-19 has ravaged the Latino community where I live.

I could feel sorry for myself because I have to wear a mask in a grocery store. Or maybe, when people are suffering and dying, it would be a good time for me to acknowledge my good fortune and stop whining.

Pete Golis

With the spread of a new variant, omicron, what all of us know is that this holiday season will be shadowed by uncertainty, and we’ll just have to make the best of it. (The New York Times last week surveyed 1,320 mental health professionals and the word came back: Many people are laboring under the stress.)

In “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens shows us the cruelties of poverty and social class in Victorian England. The story might be called a fable for that time — and maybe for this one, too.

With a declining middle class and the widening gap between the wealthy and everyone else, more families are being left to the vicissitudes of poverty. I could cite chapter and verse, but you know it’s true.

Staff Writer Martin Espinoza reported last week that the premature death rate among Latinos in Sonoma County is almost 10 times the premature death rate among whites — and COVID-19 is a major reason for the disparity. The simple fact is, Latinos are dying more often and at a younger age.

From the beginning, the virus has inflicted a disproportionate share of the suffering on people of color. Experts blame overcrowded housing and the fact that Latinos and African Americans often work those front-line jobs that help others avoid exposure to the virus.

Espinoza told the story of Lenore González, a 60-year-old mother who devoted her life to making sure her family thrived. She died a month after diagnosis. Her death becomes a reminder that COVID is about more than numbers on a page. It’s about broken hearts, too.

“It’s been devastating,” recalled her daughter, Jessica González. “She was my best friend. I never imagined I could have this much pain in my life.”

There’s no use pretending that the pandemic didn’t make our world more anxious and disaffected. I’d be lying if I said there weren’t those moments when I was channeling my inner Scrooge.

New York Times columnist Roger Cohen cited the French newspaper cartoon in which a man arrives at his doctor’s office and says, “I am here for the fifth shot because of the third wave. Or vice versa.”

Cohen wrote about “a mood of exhaustion and simmering anger across the world.”

That’s how it is. We expected to come out on the other side — and then we didn’t. More than 800,000 Americans have died, including 1 of every 100 older Americans, and many more have suffered.

More than 140,000 American kids have lost a parent to the virus.

So know this: Most of us will have better Decembers than those 140,000 kids are going to have — and better Decembers than the folks who survived the tornadoes in Kentucky, the homeless people living in the cold and rain in Santa Rosa and the local families devastated by COVID-19.

It’s worth noting that 65% of all Californians are fully vaccinated, and 30% of them has received a booster shot as well. Worldwide, according to Wired magazine, more than 8.4 billion shots have been administered.

Scientists say the most severe illnesses are likely to occur among people who are not vaccinated.

In “A Christmas Carol,” Scrooge’s nephew tries to coax his uncle into acknowledging the spirit of Christmas. “What reason have you to be morose?” He asks. “You’re rich enough.”

We celebrate Christmas, acknowledging that life remains imperfect. But life was always imperfect. It’s just imperfect in a different way now.

We can’t go wrong when we devote energy to helping others and when we express gratitude for the people in our lives. That’s not just talk. Ask someone who volunteers about the rewards of community service or check out the studies that link happiness to our capacity for gratitude.

I can attest that it’s not always easy. But, like you, I try.

The winter solstice arrives on Tuesday, and as someone I know reminds me, the days will begin to get longer.

Hold the thought.

And Merry Christmas!

