Golis: California needs to take care of its own business

In the aftermath of a bitter election, Americans now wait to learn whether Washington will become more competent and cooperative or merely a recycled version of its old, dysfunctional self.

In this regard, recent events have not been our friend. A new president, Democrat Joe Biden, is on the way, but the old one, Republican Donald Trump, seems willing to burn down the house rather than acknowledge his loss. He becomes the first president who thinks he can ignore the results of an election.

The Biden victory was hard-won and welcome in places such as California, where Biden won by almost 5 million votes.

Once again, however, a relative handful of voters in a few swing states determined the outcome, and the result left no doubt about the stark divide that defines politics in America. Notwithstanding the chaos and calamities of the past four years, 72 million people voted for Trump, and Democrats lost seats in the House of Representatives.

Pete Golis

Even after Trump leaves office, therefore, there’s no guarantee that Washington will become less toxic and polarized.

It’s easy to become obsessed with the cruel machinations of national politics.

But let’s stop for a second and think about what we can control. California can set its own course. State and local leaders need not sit around and wait for Washington to become coherent again.

If nothing else, this election confirmed that people in places such as Kansas and Mississippi arrive with a different set of beliefs than the majority of Californians. After Biden won, a state legislator in Mississippi tweeted that the election proved that his state needed to “succeed” from the union. (He meant secede.)

Only people who live in an alternate universe could conclude that the moderate Biden is some kind of radical, but that’s how it goes these days. If you’re wearing a mask, you must be a socialist. (Or you could be a person worried about last week’s record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and forecasts of a grim winter, plagued by rising numbers of infections and deaths.)

Trump has been no friend to California. We can expect Biden to be more welcoming when it comes to a host of issues, including health care, climate change, environmental protection and immigration.

But it remains that the Democrats who dominate state and local government also need to raise their game. It’s not Washington’s fault, for example, that housing in Sonoma County is both scarce and beyond the paychecks of many working families, and it’s not Washington’s fault that local people are living under freeway overpasses and in makeshift encampments.

“Democrats,” I wrote last month, “have their own failures to account for. For decades, Democratic politicians promised to improve the lives of the poor and people of color, but poverty rates, growing economic inequality and the Black Lives Matter movement all testify that there is more work to do.”

Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez last week quoted L.A. school Superintendent Austin Beutner in a similar vein: “It gets interesting when all that ails society can no longer be blamed on Trump or the feds.”

“When do we start to hold all in office accountable?” Beutner asked.

I know. This is a tough time for everyone, government included. Governments at every level are scrambling to keep up with the myriad costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

These adversities should underscore the need for government in California to begin to make tough judgments about what’s most important and what it can afford, and to begin to imagine what a more efficient and effective government might look like. Just thinking out loud:

Are layers upon layers of government inherited from another century the best way to govern in the 21st century?

What are we getting wrong that so many kids are not making the grade in school?

Why are costly programs to help homeless people failing to reduce the number of people living on the streets?

Does unnecessary regulation get in the way of creating jobs that pay a living wage?

What needs to be done to mitigate the impacts of climate change, including the risk of wildfires?

How can government stop being an obstacle to housing for the next generation of workers?

And, finally, what can we do to make sure Californians and California health care workers have all they need — information, protective gear, treatments, future vaccines — to combat the coronavirus?

It looks like we won’t have Donald Trump to kick around anymore. We are grateful for a break from the meanness and misinformation of the past four years. Unfortunately, given the divisions in the country, Washington may not change all that much.

The good news is that California can do better. In the fifth- largest economy on Earth, we have the resources to improve the standard of living for all Californians.

Secession (or even succession) from the union is not necessary, or even doable. As the birthplace of Elvis Presley, the blues and author William Faulkner, we should celebrate Mississippi.

But living by the political beliefs that motivate people in Mississippi?

Thanks, but no thanks.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat.

