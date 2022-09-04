Golis: Can Californians be clear-eyed about the future?

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

In enacting rules that will ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars after 2035, California shows it is capable of rejecting the wistfulness and self-delusion that define public policy in some other states.

The world is changing in more ways than we can count, and there will be only confusion and disruption for states that wallow in nostalgia for a time that has come and gone. We’re talking about states that censor books, muzzle teachers, deny the existence of climate change, take back a woman’s right to choose or discriminate against people for the color of their skin or for whom they love. Eventually, real-world consequences will force those states to move beyond their prejudices and treat all people with decency.

Pete Golis

In a divided country, of course, it’s easy to make judgments about someone else. I just did it.

But Californians will be sorry if they devote much time to self-congratulations and self-righteousness.

State residents, after all, have yet to show they can be clear-eyed about what their own future requires.

In recent days, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sought approval for a deal in which PG&E continues to operate the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, near San Luis Obispo, five years beyond its scheduled closure in 2025.

Newsom wasn’t doing this because he’s a fan of nuclear power. He was willing to take the risks associated with an aging nuclear plant because the state is short of the electricity required by a modern society. In other words, California hasn’t walked its talk when it comes to conservation and making the transition to clean and sustainable energy sources.

When it comes to setting goals, it turns out, talk is cheap.

Politicians — Newsom included — understand the backlash that would be associated with ongoing blackouts. When the lights go out and people don’t have enough electricity to power their air conditioning and their electric cars, there will be hell to pay. The economy will suffer, life will be disrupted, and politicians will be blamed. Not so long ago, Californians recalled a governor, Gray Davis, who failed to prevent an energy crisis.

In a state trying to advance the popularity of electric vehicles, a shortage of electricity won’t be mistaken for a coherent strategy.

Even now, forecasts of a Labor Day weekend heat wave leave us to worry about what to do if the lights go out.

California won’t remain prosperous if its system for providing electric energy breaks down. It also won’t remain prosperous if formerly middle-class houses continue to cost more than $1 million apiece, or if rents leave people without money to put food on the table, or if hundreds of thousands of people are left to live on the streets, or if investments in waterworks and water conservation fail to provide relief from an ongoing drought, or if governments fail to maintain highways, roads and transit systems.

You know it. Everyone knows it. There is work to do.

Maybe living in sunny California has us believing that sacrifices won’t be necessary.

But sacrifices will be necessary.

What does sacrifice look like?

It may mean you have to give up that gas guzzler you love.

It may mean you have to accept that apartment building or duplex you didn’t want in your neighborhood.

It may mean that products and services will cost more as wages and salaries begin to catch up to the actual cost of living in California.

It may mean you have give up your front lawn and replace it with landscaping you don’t like as much.

And it may mean you pay more for electricity and water because that’s the cost of doing business.

None of this will be easy. We would rather eat the chocolate ice cream now and leave the spinach for some other day. Better yet, we would prefer that someone else be required to eat the spinach.

We witness every day all the ways that people dislike change — changes in their lifestyles and changes in their neighborhoods. As a society, we tend to embrace sacrifice so long as someone else is doing the sacrificing.

Call it the cost of taking care of business. States trapped in the past will have to work out their own problems. And California will have to do the same.

State leaders have no trouble getting in front of causes that enjoy widespread public support. Now we wait to learn if they are willing to explain why hard work and sacrifice will be necessary to ensure a prosperous future.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.