Golis: Climate change keeps finding ways to mess with us

When scientists forecast more extreme weather, they weren’t kidding. After weeks of record rain and wind, folks who once wished for more rain are harboring second thoughts. We’re grateful for the rain, they say, but enough is enough.

A tornado just ripped the roof off a building in Los Angeles. On the east side of the Sierra, the Los Angeles Aqueduct was threatened by — of all things — flooding.

In the San Joaquin Valley, a lake once thought to be extinct is returning to life and threatening to inundate the city of Corcoran, the self-proclaimed Farming Capital of California. In addition to more rain, residents there fear what will happen when a record snowpack in the Sierra begins to melt.

These, of course, are only the first entries on a list of disasters inflicted by a combination of rain, wind and snow. In recent weeks, we’ve seen enough wind and flood advisories to last a long time. From a farmworkers’ town in Monterey County to the mountain towns outside Los Angeles, people and places have taken the brunt of changing weather patterns.

Here at home, flooding, power outages and fallen trees became the latest reminders that the climate is changing (as if the catastrophic fires of recent years weren’t enough). Statewide, at least five people were killed and several were injured by falling trees.

No one needs to be told that the volume and intensity of recent storms is rewriting the water policy playbook, putting additional pressure on levees and dams even as billions of gallons of water rush to the sea. A year of record rain and snow comes after the three driest years in state history.

Even people who disagree with what the scientists are telling us about global warming know that we have other reasons to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. They also know that — whatever the cause — these extremes of weather require a response.

The experts say extreme weather is what we can expect from climate change. Hot summers followed by no rain followed by freezing cold followed by gushers of rain (and snow) — this is what the future holds.

“Across the globe, some places are gonna get wetter, and some places are gonna get drier, and for California, it looks like we’re gonna get both. There’ll be longer periods of drought, and then when the rains come, those events are going to be more intense,” Tom Corringham, a researcher at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, told Wired magazine.

An international gathering of scientists recently warned that humankind is running out of time. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, commissioned by the United Nations, forecast that without a dramatic decline in the burning of fossil fuels, global warming will pass a dangerous threshold.

“The pace and scale of what has been done so far and current plans are insufficient to tackle climate change,” Hoesung Lee, chair of the climate panel, told the New York Times. “We are walking when we should be sprinting.”

For all our talk, we’re not doing enough.

California just spent $1 billion of federal money to keep open an aging nuclear power plant because the development of alternative energy options is lagging behind. President Joe Biden just opened federal lands in Alaska to new oil exploration. While nations promised in the 2015 Paris climate accord to reduce carbon emissions, we now know that promising won’t be confused with doing.

We preach about electric cars and replacing gas appliances with electric ones, but our systems for producing and distributing electricity continue to lag behind. The electric grid is slowly falling apart. Many stories about electric vehicles focus on a shortage of chargers and the chargers that don’t work as they should.

California and much of the world also face problems associated with too little water and, then, too much water.

While Californians rolled their eyes, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week refused to say that the drought is over. (“Mostly, but not completely,” the governor said.) The folks who say the drought isn’t over cite the ongoing groundwater overdrafts in the San Joaquin Valley and the ongoing crisis on the Colorado River, a major source for Southern California cities, as evidence.

Drought or no drought, Californians need to figure out better ways to manage the extremes of weather, reinforcing safeguards against flooding and developing projects that store water for the long hot summers to come. If nothing else, we should have learned that because it rained this year doesn’t mean it’s going to rain in the next.

People and politicians have short memories. This would be a good time to keep in mind what will be required to prepare for the next drought and the next deluge.

The green hills and budding trees remind us spring is here. We look forward to celebrating sunny days — along with a more coherent response to the cycles of extreme weather that threaten our prosperity and our well-being.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

