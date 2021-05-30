Golis: Confronting climate change, Biden has a better idea

If you doubt that elections have consequences, consider how much has changed since Joe Biden moved into the White House and Donald Trump decamped to Mar-a-Lago.

Then think about what it means for California and for future generations.

Biden last week proposed the installation of wind turbines along two sections of the California coast. The plan won’t escape controversy. This is California, after all.

But it’s worth keeping in mind what could be accomplished if this plan is successful. Two offshore wind farms could provide electricity to power 1.6 million homes, while reducing the state’s dependence on carbon fuels and the emissions that contribute to climate change.

As the state begins another long, hot summer of drought and wildfires, Californians don’t need to be reminded. They’ve learned the hard way that the threat from climate change has moved beyond the theoretical.

After 5,300 homes burned to the ground in a single week, Sonoma County residents don’t need to be reminded either. The pain was economic, and the pain was personal.

Not coincidentally, local residents also will spend the summer trying to conserve water, hoping that another dry year doesn’t lead to empty reservoirs. State regulators last week began telling Alexander Valley grape growers to stop diverting water from the Russian River. Otherwise, officials said, Lake Mendocino and flows in the upper river could go dry. Climate change is to blame.

The climate change deniers may hope they still have water by summer’s end.

It wasn’t so long ago that Biden’s predecessor offered a different idea for the California coast. Trump wanted to sink oil and gas wells there.

If he minded that the burning of additional fossil fuels would worsen the impacts of climate change, he didn’t let on. Trump always focused on short-term rewards — and never mind the consequences for future generations.

Sensibilities are changing. A Dutch court last week ordered Shell oil to reduce its carbon emissions, and activist investors focused on environmental and social justice issues won two seats on the board of directors of Exxon Mobil Corp.

New York Times business writer Andrew Ross Sorkin called it “a stunning loss for Exxon.”

“To corporate America, the upset was a clear sign that company boards and leaders need to pay attention to environmental, social and governance issues — or suffer rebukes,” he wrote. “ … Big oil is facing a reckoning.”

After the board election, Exxon stock rose 1.2%.

For unproven sources of gas and oil, Trump would have sabotaged almost 50 years of coastal protections in California, but since he and California didn’t like each other, it must have seemed to him a fair bargain.

A devastating oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel and a rush of new subdivision proposals persuaded state voters in 1972 that their coastline was too precious to give it over to private interests.

In Sonoma County, there was also a proposal to build a nuclear power plant at Bodega Bay. PG&E’s intentions were thwarted, but the specter of a cooling tower casting its shadow across the bay (and a major earthquake fault) was proof enough that additional safeguards were needed.

Coastlines, of course, are not just economic engines for tourism and fishing. You cannot put a price on the inspiration and serenity people find while walking on a beach or contemplating a sunset.

We’re living every day with the consequences of climate change, and we’re only just beginning to understand the long-range effects on agriculture, whether it’s wine production (and tourism) in Sonoma County, or the vast and productive farmlands that cover California’s central valleys.

President Biden’s plan for wind turbines — off the coasts of San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties, but out of view from shore — still must pass muster with regulators and the public. As experts develop the complex engineering associated with deep-water installations, we will need to better understand what his plan means for the environment, including the effects on wildlife.

But at least the initiative supports the state’s efforts to curb carbon emissions. Reducing our dependence on oil, gas and coal offers a host of benefits, including an acknowledgment of our own hypocrisy. Truth is, we drive our gas-powered cars while preaching to others about the risks from climate change.

For a long time, Americans have been talking about this, but talk is cheap, and we’re running out of time. (Ford Motor Co. understands. Ford last week committed to spending $30 billion on the development of electric vehicles.)

More than any president before him, Biden recognizes that this paradigm shift in energy and industrial development needs to be jump-started.

States that remain in love with the past need new role models — examples provided by leaders who understand that their kids and grandkids deserve something better than a future defined by catastrophic weather events, drought, wildfires and farm losses.

