Golis: COVID-19 and the cruelties of economic inequality

The findings arrive as a test of a community’s capacity for helping people in need. Among the 28,000-plus Sonoma County residents who tested positive for COVID-19, 65% are Latino.

Latinos represent 27% of the county’s general population.

In a county eager to proclaim its progressive credentials, should it be OK that the number of coronavirus infections among Latino residents is almost double the number of infections among everyone else?

We can blame the cost of housing, which leaves multiple families to share the same small space. Staff Writer Mary Callahan talked to Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer of the Petaluma Health Center. Community leaders, Toledo said, “need to understand what it means to have eight people living in a home or three generations living in a household.”

We can also blame the tough reality of surviving from paycheck to paycheck. COVID or no COVID, sometimes you just have to go to work.

Now you know who belongs to the group we’ve come to call essential workers. Now you know one of the ways this virus shines a harsh light on the economic and social inequities that afflict American society.

This disparity is not unique to Sonoma County. Many California communities have reported the disproportionate burden COVID-19 has inflicted on Latino communities.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Latinos were dying from COVID-19 at three times the rate of white residents in Los Angeles. Statewide, the Washington Post reported, Latinos between the ages of 35 and 49 account for 41% of people in that age group but 74% of the coronavirus deaths.

“We definitely have populations that have suffered disproportionately from COVID-19,” LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Times. “The complex set of reasons is really not associated with individual behaviors. It’s associated with systematic oppression, racism, lack of resources and who was actually going to work during the pandemic.”

Close to home, we can’t do much about COVID-19 cases 400 miles away, but we might be able to make a difference where we live. Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore seemed ready to try. “It’s go time,” he said.

No one pretends that solving problems related to housing and inequality will be easy. Many communities have tried. Not many have succeeded.

We are reminded that Sonoma County’s housing crisis was pushed aside by the pandemic, but we can be sure it will still be here when we come out the other side. In terms of impacts on families, it never went away. It just lingered on the edge of our consciousness. (In that way, the $20 million being set aside by the Board of Supervisors and the Santa Rosa City Council for housing represents a beginning, but only a beginning.)

In a region reliant on the wine and tourism industries, there should be some urgency to assuring the well-being of the people who work in those industries. The shortlist of immediate objectives ought to include more housing. And more vaccinations.

In recent days, the numbers have improved, but the first weeks of the vaccine rollout showed that low-income people and people of color were left to fend for themselves. On Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that California ranked near the bottom among the states trying to bring vaccinations to low-income communities, neighborhoods where the virus is most prevalent and the populations most vulnerable.

Anyone who has navigated the rigmarole associated with vaccination appointments can tell you it’s easier for people who have time on their hands and a good internet connection.

Federal aid is on the way. The Board of Supervisors last week let it be known that a $17.8 million federal relief grant will be used to support testing, contact tracing and vaccinations at seven partnering clinics.

Speaking to Staff Writer Phil Barber, Supervisor Gore acknowledged: “This commitment to the (health clinics) is going to be pretty much an anchor for our equity work going forward that we’ve got to tune into. I appreciate seeing this kind of action, because our walk hasn’t been matching our talk.”

Many organizations, county government included, are now focused on the pursuit of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or DEI, as it’s come to be known. These laudable efforts testify to a new awareness of the racism that haunts aspirations for a more just society. These efforts also recognize that too many people are still denied the promise of equal opportunity.

High-minded promises and words on a piece of paper, of course, won’t substitute for measures to improve the standard of living for folks who have less.

True diversity, equity and inclusion begins when people don’t get sick because they live in overcrowded housing.

