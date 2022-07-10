Golis: Do you own too much stuff? Well, welcome to the club

As I batted away the cobwebs and dust, I thought to myself: Why the hell does anyone need five sets of golf clubs?

These were not even new clubs. They were golf clubs that might have been new about the time Jack Nicklaus graduated from high school.

But here were these dusty, old golf bags — jammed with dusty, old clubs — taking up space in this dusty, old attic.

We were trying to sort through the possessions of a loved one who died recently. He was 99, and he had good life.

But he had a lot of stuff, including possessions that long ago became, well, unnecessary. They were possessions kept around for reasons difficult — or impossible — to explain.

I thought, thank God I don’t have useless stuff cluttering up my house.

Don’t laugh. You and I know it’s not true, but I like to pretend that it is.

I’ve been thinking more about my stuff lately.

The pandemic has caused people to reevaluate what’s important in their lives, including all those possessions cluttering up the garage, the attic and the hall closet.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, I own suits and ties I haven’t worn in years. Will I ever wear them again? Probably not.

But then a little voice in my head says, you never know.

You recognize the problem here. It’s that you never know that gets us into trouble.

You never know when I might need it. You never know when it might be worth money. You never know …

Name your poison — clothes, shoes, dishes, vinyl, CDs, old magazines, out-of-date electronics, a ball of string marked too-short-to-save. What is the purpose of all these things?

I own three pairs of cowboy boots, but you will be waiting a long time if you expect to see me riding a horse.

How did this come to pass? Does all this stuff make any sense? Among friends of a certain age, this has become a recurring conversation.

Sometimes it’s because they are obliged to sort through the belongings of a loved one who died, and they decide they don’t want to pass on the same burden to their children or their children’s children.

Sometimes it’s because they’re trying to downsize and simplify their lives.

And sometimes, it’s both. People say, I don’t want my kids to have to spend countless hours sorting through old stuff and figuring out what to do with it. I want a life that doesn’t require me to keep track of … all … this … stuff.

For many reasons — the pandemic, the fires, generational change — people are rethinking their relationship to their possessions and the extent to which they let those possessions define who they are.

There is even a bestselling book on the subject, Marie Kondo’s “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up — The Japanese Art of De-Cluttering and Organizing.” She recommends that people get rid of things that don’t “spark joy” in their lives.

My wife, who insists on being considerate of others, suggests I volunteer to give up some of my stuff. She applies an irritating logic: You’re not using it (or reading it or wearing it) and someone else could.

I think to myself (without saying it out loud): She has some nerve being thoughtful.

So many random acquisitions complicate our lives. Do we really need 50 unused canning jars, a sous vide cooker we’ve used exactly once, a spiralizer, a tajine, a mandoline, six demitasse cups that were an ancestor’s engagement presents in 1946, books that belonged to Uncle Charlie, instruction manuals for things lost long ago, VHS tapes when we no longer own a VHS player, outdoor gear that hasn’t been used in decades?

It has become a lament in many families: Won’t someone take this 12-place set of china? Please?

Sorry, Grandma.

Full disclosure requires me to mention here that I have parts of four sets of golf clubs in my garage, most of them old and no longer usable.

I would explain why I haven’t unloaded them, but I have no clue. Besides, you never know. Maybe visitors from outer space will want to buy them.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.