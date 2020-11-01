Golis: Election Day arrives and we cross our fingers

Worn out by the noise, we come to Election Day on Tuesday. Since we thought the day would never get here, we are grateful for small blessings, even if there are no guarantees about life on the other side.

Nothing could prepare us for this moment. We remain prisoners of a pandemic and combatants in political wars that leave us to wonder if any resolution is possible.

We’re not sure if the outcome of the presidential election will be known on Tuesday night or in December, if the president of the United States will follow through on threats to reject the result, or if the Supreme Court will decide who becomes the next president.

The word of the day is: Fraught.

Or maybe: Frightening.

Pete Golis

After seven months and two weeks of pandemic, COVID-19 infection rates are rising again, and so are hospitalizations (which remain the best indicator of the danger). Markets responded with plummeting stock prices and falling oil prices. Tens of millions of people remain out of work and economies remain stagnant, even in states where government refuses to impose rules. With or without mandates, so long as people fear contracting the virus, businesses will continue to suffer.

Meanwhile, Americans are voting in what people on both sides are calling the most consequential presidential election in a lifetime. Whatever you think of him, no politician in memory has generated more anger, division and exhaustion than President Donald Trump.

The pandemic in combination with concerns about cutbacks in the postal system and efforts to suppress the vote already has generated an unprecedented early vote. More than 80 million people, including more than 8 million people in California, have cast ballots. The votes cast to date represent more than half of all the votes cast in 2016. With four days to go, more votes had been cast in Texas than the total of votes cast in the Longhorn State in 2016.

In California, voters will be revisiting two decisions once thought to be cast in stone.

Proposition 15 would change the terms of 1978’s Proposition 13, creating a split roll that would raise taxes on businesses worth more than $3 million. For four decades, Proposition 13 was considered to be the third rail of state politics. Touch it and you could be burned.

Proposition 16 on Tuesday’s ballot would remove the prohibition against affirmative action in university admissions and government contracts, efforts designed to increase opportunities for women and people of color. The measure would reverse a 1996 ballot measure (Proposition 209).

Also in California, several House races will test the strength of Democratic gains made in 2018, wins that reflected the antipathy toward the Trump presidency. In marginal districts, Republican challengers are working at putting distance between themselves and the president.

Closer to home, ballot measures to increase or extend city and county sales taxes in support of local services face opposition from business and farm groups. Their opposition speaks to disagreements that have upended the consensus politics of recent years.

Whatever the outcome of these tax measures, you can expect the resulting hard feelings to linger.

The polls say Trump will not be reelected, but then they said he wouldn’t win four years ago when he won an upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Pollsters struggle to capture the views of people who will vote for Trump but would just as soon keep it to themselves.

Even if Trump is reelected, he’s not likely to receive a majority of the votes cast, and so his reelection would almost certainly set in motion new arguments about the fairness of the Electoral College.

Polls suggest Trump could lose California by more than 4 million votes. The UC Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies poll showed Democrat Joe Biden leading 65% to 29%.

As the home of 40 million people, the fifth largest economy on earth and the largest source of federal revenue, Californians haven’t appreciated being ignored — or worse — by the Trump administration and by Republicans in Congress.

When a spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called a pandemic relief bill a “blue-state bailout,” no one in California missed the irony. California pays more in federal taxes that it gets in return, while Kentucky, McConnell’s home state, pays less in federal taxes than it receives in return. So much for bailouts.

Last week, when McConnell’s GOP Senate confirmed a new Supreme Court justice, California and its 40 million people had two votes to cast. And so did Wyoming, which has a population of 578,000 people (one sixty-ninth the size of California and only slightly larger in population than Sonoma County).

The politicization of the court continues as the obligation to apply the law is replaced by conservative dogma. Among other things, the court may soon decide whether 20 million Americans can keep their health care, whether people with preexisting conditions will be able to secure health insurance, whether women have a right to choose and whether all the votes will be counted when Americans try to choose a president on Tuesday.

Good luck to us all, and see you on the other side.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

