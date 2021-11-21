Golis: Finding reasons to be thankful in unsettling times

Some friends say they try to avoid news that spotlights the current political landscape. Though they’ve spent their lives talking about politics, they now find it “too depressing.” Like many Americans, they worry about the future of the country that has been so good to them.

Thanksgiving becomes a time to write something upbeat about the times in which we live. But if we are to be honest, this is not the best of times.

“Something has gone wrong with the last best hope of earth,” writes the Atlantic magazine’s George Packer. “Americans know it — the whole world knows it.”

Pete Golis

In his new book, “Last Best Hope, America in Crisis and Renewal,” Packer explores why Americans are so angry and divided — and how they might move beyond the tribalism that gave birth to the current bitterness. What he concludes won’t be confused with unbridled optimism: “All of this asks us to place more faith in ourselves and one another than we can bear. On some days the project seems preposterous and the effort exhausting.”

“But I am an American,” he adds, “and there’s no escape. We’ve never known any other way of life. We have to make this one.”

As the pandemic drags on, a shared commitment to the common good would be helpful. It would save lives and bring a new sense of unity to the country. But there’s a rage loose in the land, and we’re not inclined to listen to each other.

As Americans, we have managed — most of the time — to accept our differences and hold tight to the ideas and values we share. We have embraced what we have in common — understanding what it takes to sustain a self-governing democracy, helping our kids be successful, volunteering at our favorite service agencies, watching the World Series, celebrating the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving.

But not right now. These days Americans read articles meant to help families navigate their political differences just long enough to survive Thanksgiving dinner. And social media allow the noisiest among us to advance narratives designed to keep us apart, fomenting divisions that animate our distrust of one another and our inclination to demonize one another.

During this Thanksgiving Day week, we might rediscover the American spirit by turning away — at least for a few hours — from the dysfunction in Washington, focusing instead on the things that sustain us through uncertain times. You know — family, friends, neighborhoods, hometowns.

Here are only some of the reasons I’m thankful this year:

In the coming days, all my kids and their families will arrive for visits, gatherings that weren’t possible a year ago. No, we haven’t returned to what we used to call normal, but we’re making progress. Here’s hoping the same is true for you and your family.

A year after a heart attack, I feel great, a blessing not to be taken for granted. I’m thankful for the folks who helped me along the way. They are among the thousands of people who show up every day to take care of you and me when something goes wrong.

It rained in recent days. Thanks to one of those atmospheric rivers, it rained a lot. But at least it relieved the anxiety associated with the threat of wildfires. When rain started to fall, people were surprised and excited. “It’s raining!” And for that, we should be thankful.

How about you? You no doubt have your own list.

From temperate climate to diverse landscapes, we still live in one of the most beautiful and welcoming places on earth, and that alone is worth celebrating. Check out the fall colors in your favorite vineyard valley. Traverse the ocean bluffs along Highway 1. Stand quietly under a canopy of redwoods. And then say thank you to whatever good fortune brought you here.

Or start a list of all the people you should be thankful for. Consider the men and women who invented the vaccines and COVID treatments, the first responders and utility workers, the delivery people and retail workers who show up every day so others don’t have to, the health care workers who remain on the front lines of the battle against a deadly virus, the volunteers of all stripes (you know who you are).

If you are lucky (and vaccinated), you may have family and friends coming together to share the holiday. What could be better than the joy we receive from laughing at a shared memory, holding the hand of someone we love, listening to a child’s laughter or watching your kids find their own way in the world? Be thankful for the people who love and inspire you.

Politics, no matter how poisonous, can’t take these things away from us.

Life is never perfect, and it’s certainly not perfect in this year of division, tumult and COVID-19. But as a wise person once told me during a time of distress, “It’s life. It’s what we sign up for.”

In good years and not-so-good years, the question remains: Is the glass half empty, or is it half full?

Whatever your answer, here’s wishing you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

