Golis: For the formerly united states, what happens now?

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

In their political fervor, some Americans believe it’s OK to share stories that defy common sense. Did you hear the one about children who self-identify as animals and use litter boxes in their school classrooms?

Don’t laugh. Before the story was debunked, NBC News identified 20 Republican politicians who repeated the claim (“How an urban myth about litter boxes in schools became a GOP talking point”). The list included Republican Don Bolduc, who lost the U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire.

Pete Golis

It was Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell who warned that his party was fielding some candidates whose views and qualifications might make them unelectable, even when inflation and low approval ratings for a Democratic president should have set the stage for a smashing Republican victory.

Even for voters fed up with inflation and an unpopular president, siding with the more extreme versions of the Republican Party became a lot to ask. While hardball tactics may energize the faithful, it’s often moderate and swing voters who determine the outcomes of elections.

Election postmortems are never as clear-cut as people like me want to pretend. Voters bring all manner of ideas and motivations to their decisions. Outcomes often depend on who is the more talented candidate (or who has more money to spend on TV advertising). Turnout matters, too.

Some believe that the Supreme Court decision on abortion soured voters on Republican candidates. Other believe warnings about the demise of democracy changed voters’ minds.

Whatever the reason, it’s fair to say that what was billed as a Republican sweep on Tuesday became something less.

With some outcomes still in doubt, what we know for sure is that we will be left with a divided government in a divided country.

Watching the results trickle in, Americans were reminded, too, of how few places still play host to competitive elections. Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Virginia, Wisconsin, sometimes Ohio and Georgia — it’s a short list of the same states that often determine the outcome of presidential elections.

Sonoma County? Guessing the results of partisan races here won’t win you any prizes. It’s been decades since a Republican won a partisan contest in this county. Against Republican opponents in this election, only one Democrat received less than 70% of the vote.

Only the most hard-core Democrat would claim that the results testify to widespread affection for the Democratic Party. As likely, the lack of competition speaks to the California Republican Party’s capacity for removing itself from the political mainstream. The marginalization of the party once led by Earl Warren and Ronald Reagan has left the coastal counties of California with what meets the working definition of one-party rule.

There are more than three times as many Democrats as Republicans in Sonoma County now. Registered Republicans are outnumbered by voters who decline to state a party preference.

It’s too bad because the quality of government doesn’t get better inside an echo chamber. Public policy could benefit from an expansive, mainstream discussion of the issues.

Busy kowtowing to special interests, neither party seems able to speak to the concerns of the people it’s supposed to represent.

Once upon a time, the Democratic Party was the party of working people. But Democrats became preoccupied with other issues, disregarding the effects of globalization and climate change on factory workers, coal miners, mill workers and the towns in which they live.

Millions of those blue-collar workers now vote for Republicans out of a sense of abandonment — and the belief that big-city elites don’t care about what happens to working people in small and medium-sized towns.

As we learned again in this election, the parties do know how to convince the faithful that the other side should be despised.

By now, it’s not news that Americans aren’t feeling good about their country’s ability to locate and share common values. Abortion, gun regulation, race, immigration — Americans disagree about so many fundamental issues. They also find themselves divided by geography, cultural differences, age and even by who does and who doesn’t hold a college degree.

Between blue states and red states, between California and Florida, shared values have come and gone.

While we could wish that politicians would lower their voices, it’s more likely that the country faces another two years of toxic partisanship, resentment and rage — and two more years of uncertainty and paralysis, circumstances that will remind Americans again of all the ways their country is broken.

Whether a democratic republic can survive all this remains to be determined. Some have decided they would rather put aside election results if that’s what is required to remain in power.

More than $16 billion was spent on campaigns designed to cause the country to be more divided than it was before.

What a sad, destructive way to spend money that could have been put to some useful purpose.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.