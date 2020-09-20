Golis: Forty-two years later, will voters recast Prop 13?

Every column about taxes could begin with the late Sen. Russell Long of Louisiana, a longtime chairman of the Committee on Finance. When it comes to taxation, Long said, Americans believe: “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that man behind the tree.”

Americans have never been shy about seeking out that man behind the tree when they wanted government to spend more. When possible, we like the benefit of government services without having to pay for them.

Ever wonder why it’s easy for elected officials to jack up the transit occupancy (aka hotel) tax? It’s because the people who pay live (and vote) somewhere else.

In November, state voters will be asked to reconcile their devotion to Proposition 13 with their affection for raising money at someone else’s expense. In the case of Proposition 15, someone else would be the owners of any business property worth more than $3 million.

Pete Golis

Proposition 15 would create the so-called split roll, directing tax assessors to assess commercial and industrial properties differently from residential properties.

At a time when the state faces a budget deficit north of $54 billion, the change could raise an additional $12.5 billion a year for schools and local governments.

Since the passage of Proposition 13 in 1978, owners of commercial property have enjoyed the same benefits as homeowners. Under the tax-limiting measure, the valuation of any property cannot be increased by more than 2% a year until the property is sold.

Given the appreciation associated with the California real estate market, that means many properties are assessed at an amount far below their market value.

Which is why houses of similar value can be subject to dramatically different property tax bills. If you’ve owned a home for, say, 40 years, you may pay $2,500 a year in property taxes while the young couple who just purchased a similar house down the street may pay three time as much. In this case, the young couple become stand-ins for “the man behind the tree.” It’s difficult to identify the fairness in this. The tax burden becomes just one more obstacle for would-be homebuyers to overcome.

Despite the state’s liberal reputation, Californians have always held dear the protections guaranteed by Proposition 13, which is why decades of Democratic-controlled Legislatures have never dared mess with it.

In 2018, the 40th anniversary of the ballot measure, a survey showed 65% of likely voters believe Proposition 13 has been “mostly good” for California.

If Proposition 13 was less than perfect — and it was less than perfect — voters didn’t want to hear it. Fewer than 2 in 5 voters trusted the state government to enact reforms. (If that sounds bad, consider that the same poll found fewer than 1 in 5 Californians trust the federal government to do the right thing.)

Welcome to the American paradox. We know there is work to do, and we know we don’t trust government (or anyone else) to do it.

Now comes a measure backed by public employee unions to let commercial properties pay more. Proposition 15 would direct that commercial property worth more than $3 million be reassessed to full market value every three years. (Sponsors and opponents disagree about the extent of the exemption for agriculture.)

The measure responds to critics who have pointed out that residential properties are bought (and reassessed) more frequently than commercial properties.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his support of Proposition 15, a measure he described as “a fair, phased-in and long-overdue reform to state tax policy.”

Three days later, The Press Democrat Editorial Board recommended a no vote, warning of unintended consequences for small businesses. The editorial also said a tax increase won’t be in order “until unions, and public employers, get serious about real pension reform.”

After all these years, the timing of this measure turned out to be less than optimum. As the COVID-19 pandemic extends into its seventh month, we know that thousands of businesses won’t survive the current lockdown.

And so we return to a familiar topic: How will this pandemic change us?

In more ways than we can count, everything is turned upside-down, and at least for now, figuring out the impacts of these decisions will remain a fancy form of guesswork.

In endorsing Proposition 15, Newsom also said he would oppose a proposed higher income tax bracket for the wealthiest Californians, warning that the additional burden might cause employers and investors to leave. “In a global, mobile economy,” he said, “now is not the time.”

With so much uncertainty — and anxiety — associated with the pandemic, there is bound to be conflict. We’re still trying to figure out what will make things better and what will make things worse. On an uncharted landscape, there’s nothing easy about these calculations.

A new Public Policy Institute of California poll shows Proposition 15 is leading among likely voters, 51% to 40%.

In a perfect world, the governor and state Legislature would get on with the business of modernizing the state’s archaic and convoluted system of taxation, a system cobbled from a series of historical accidents.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a perfect world. (You may have noticed.)

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.