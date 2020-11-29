Golis: Giving thanks and hoping better days are on the way

The cedar waxwings arrived in time for Thanksgiving. Just outside the kitchen window, the birds feast on the ripe orange fruit on the neighbors’ persimmon trees.

Even in a year in which worlds are turned upside-down, some things remain the way we remember them. The ginkgo trees turned bright yellow last week, and the cedar waxwings are back in town.

This was the strangest of Thanksgivings, wasn’t it? We wanted to be thankful for all we have, while knowing that part of our lives had gone missing.

I like Thanksgiving. While Christmas imposes social obligations, gift lists that grow longer each year and all that other stuff, Thanksgiving keeps it simple — friends, family, good food. What could be better?

For this year, it was just the two of us, which is OK. The past eight months have reminded us that we like each other’s company best.

Still, we have kids and grandkids that we didn’t see in person, and so there was some melancholy, too. We made do with sharing time on a computer screen, reminding ourselves that without new technology, families would find themselves even more isolated.

We celebrated what we have, while wishing and hoping that next Thanksgiving will remove the uncertainty and risk. We long for the pleasures that come with hugs all around, the communal kitchen and good food prepared by loving hands. Add the usual irreverent banter, and we call it Thanksgiving.

As the holiday seasons unfolds, we also wish and hope that our country will find its way home. Just now, we could use some peace on earth and good will toward men (and women).

We all know people who predicted the pandemic would be history on the day after the election. They were convinced the virus was only political make-believe.

We could wish. Measured in infections, deaths and hospitalizations, the predicted winter surge of COVID-19 is setting new records. Public health experts warned last week that hospitals may soon pass the breaking point when it comes to beds, equipment and staff.

Experts worry, too, about the folks who let down their guard to travel and gather with family and friends this weekend. In recent days, we’ve learned that COVID fatigue comes in many forms, including some people’s willingness to rationalize the risk.

The U.S. has just passed 13 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and according to University of Washington scientists, the U.S. death toll will increase from 265,000 to 470,000 between now and March 1.

Books will be written about the stark differences in how Americans perceived the threat from this virus. The books will say the politicization of the virus left people confused and conflicted.

After eight months of pandemic, we are grateful for reports that appear to confirm effective vaccines will be arriving on the scene early in the new year.

If any or all of the three new vaccines proves safe and effective and the distribution is successful, the next step will require people to step forward and get vaccinated. Unfortunately, polls say some people remain reluctant, mostly because distrust in people and institutions has come to define who we are.

Here’s hoping the vaccines will prove to be as advertised and people will take advantage of the opportunity to make everyone safer and healthier.

Better days await. In the meantime, we can resolve to wear a mask when necessary, observe the rules of social distancing and pay less attention to the people who would divide us.

It’s a confusing time. We’re in the midst of a rush of grim news related to illness and death, even as we anticipate a return to something resembling the life we used to know. Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at UC San Francisco, explained to the New York Times: “The state of the pandemic is just terrible across the country. But then you have this vaccine news, which is unbelievably hopeful. I think the human brain has a hard time reconciling those two data streams.”

USA Today last week quoted an admonition from the Omaha World-Herald of Nov. 28. “See that Thanksgiving celebrations are restricted as much as possible,” it said, “so as to prevent another flare-up.”

That would be a quotation from the Omaha World-Herald of Nov. 28, 1918. The advice came in response to eight months of Spanish flu, which had killed more than 200,000 Americans.

And so we learn again that we are not the first to endure a year of adversity. It happened before, and people came out on the other side.

Together, we look forward to putting 2020 behind us and welcoming a new year. We only need to be patient and hopeful at the same time.

Happy holidays, everyone, and stay safe.

