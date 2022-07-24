Golis: Government by and for people who live in Wyoming

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

You may have noticed that a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court shares its world view with people in places like Wyoming.

People in California? Sorry, you’re out of luck.

It’s worth mentioning here that the population of Wyoming is 578,000 (which is not much larger than the population of Sonoma County). The population of California is 39.2 million people.

Pete Golis

This is how it goes these days. We’re told how to live by justices appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote and justices confirmed by senators representing less than half of all Americans.

Wyoming has two senators, and so does California, which gives a voter in Wyoming substantially more influence when it comes to confirming a justice of the Supreme Court.

I know. It’s in the Constitution. But if California pursues its own path, nobody should be surprised. On issues such as abortion, environmental protection, climate change, immigration, gun regulation and the separation of church and state, the majority of Californians take exception to the recent dictates of Justices Alito, Kavanaugh, Barrett, Gorsuch et al.

There are red states larger than Wyoming, of course, but, big or small, no state can match California in population or economic power.

Going forward, California will be looking to go its own way on the issues that matter to a majority of state residents. Thus, the Legislature is rushing bills related to women’s health, climate change and more. (In a week in which the world was plagued by record-breaking heat, wildfires, drought, crop damage and Texas utility companies’ decision to mess with people’s thermostats, climate change deniers were staying out of sight.)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was moved to pay for a television ad that played on Fox stations in Florida and aimed to tweak the presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Freedom is under attack in your state,” Newsom told his Florida audience. “Republican leaders — they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors. I urge all of you to join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom.”

Newsom’s emergence as a critic of red-state politics (and of national Democrats’ timid responses to same) has invited widespread speculation that he will be a candidate for president in 2024. As always, whether he’s a candidate will depend on how much traction he gains as a national political figure.

In the meantime, it’s safe to say Democrats are not awash in splashy candidates. If he chooses to run again, President Joe Biden must overcome low approval ratings and the fact that he is not young. He is, in fact, the oldest president ever to take the oath of office. Should he be reelected, he would be 82 years old at the start of his second term.

A few folks have mentioned nationhood for California. It isn’t going to happen, but that doesn’t stop Californians from deciding they’re not interested in being told how to live their lives by people in Wyoming or Mississippi.

Californians also are weary of subsidizing people in red states, folks who take money from the government while declaring government to be evil.

California remains the fifth-largest economy on earth with an economic output that dwarfs the red states, and unlike many of the red states, California sends a pile of money to Washington.

For a long time, Californians didn’t mind sharing their good fortune with folks in red states, but court decisions that instruct them to play by red-state rules can only invite second thoughts.

Polls show Californians losing faith in the Supreme Court. But then, so are most Americans.

A recent NPR/Marist Poll found that a majority of voters disapprove of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and almost 6 in 10 believe the decision reflected the justices’ political views as opposed to judgments about the law. And a Gallup poll found that the majority of Americans disapprove of the way the Supreme Court is doing its job.

In just three years, researchers found, the number of Americans with a favorable view of the court has declined by 15%.

From entertainment and agriculture to technology and environmental protection, California has always been where the future happens. That’s not going to change.

Americans are more divided now than at any time since the Civil War, and after recent decisions, it is clear that the Supreme Court has declared which side it prefers.

If you’re from Wyoming, you’re OK with the court’s politics. If you’re from California, you are left to figure out the most effective ways to pursue your own ideals.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.