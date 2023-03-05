Golis: Hey, California! Will you be ready for the Big One?

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Earthquakes halfway around the world seem to have gotten the attention of people in California. “If you think the earthquake damage you saw in Turkey can’t happen here, think again,” said the Los Angeles Times.

The New York Times reported that the earthquake fault zone that caused the disaster in Turkey resembles the fault zone associated with the San Andreas fault.

Pete Golis

Yes, that San Andreas fault, the 750-mile crack in the earth’s crust that runs the length of the Sonoma County coast and then all the way to Southern California. It’s the fault that caused the temblor that devastated Santa Rosa, San Francisco and environs in 1906. The two most powerful earthquakes in the state’s recorded history both occurred on the San Andreas fault, the Times reported.

Using satellite images and on-site observations, scientists are studying what happened in Turkey in hopes of better understanding what might happen here — here being the place where you live.

In Turkey and in neighboring Syria, the quake and an unusually large aftershock killed more than 50,000 people and caused catastrophic damages.

Whether you or I will be prepared for a major earthquake remains to be determined. What we know for sure is that some people will be prepared, and some people won’t be prepared.

And some people who think they’re prepared won’t be. (I don’t know about you, but every so often, I think about that.)

Google earthquake preparedness and you will find a wealth of good advice about how to be ready.

Californians hope that stringent building codes and enforcement procedures will mean fewer deaths and injuries, but that’s not the same as no deaths or serious injuries.

In the Bay Area and the South Bay, 63 people died and more than 3,700 people were injured in the Loma Prieta Earthquake — the World Series earthquake — of October 1989. It also collapsed a section of the Bay Bridge.

It is guaranteed that the performance of government will be reviewed in the aftermath of any catastrophic earthquake. Critics say the Turkish government too often failed to enforce laws designed to make buildings safer.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday set in motion new rules that will require certain kinds of old concrete buildings to be retrofitted within 10 years. The new rules will apply to county-owned buildings as well as buildings in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The Los Angeles Times in December estimated that more than a million homes in the state will require retrofitting to be judged earthquake-safe. Fewer than 1 in 7 homeowners carry earthquake insurance, policies both costly and secured with large deductibles. The numbers from the California Earthquake Authority tell us most people decide (a) they can’t afford it or (b) they’re willing to take their chances.

This kind of resignation isn’t new to many of the 39 million people who live in California. Living here requires some level of acknowledgment that earthquakes come with the territory. By way of consolation, we remind ourselves that we don’t have hurricanes or tornadoes or typhoons, as if that means everything will be OK.

In Sonoma County, history alone should open our eyes to the risks. Next month, we mark the 117th birthday of the Big One on the San Andreas fault. It’s called the Great San Francisco Earthquake, but the structural damage was more severe in Santa Rosa, where downtown buildings were left in rubble.

In a town of 6,700 people, columnist and historian Gaye LeBaron tells us, an estimated 100 people died. It could have been worse. The quake struck at 5:12 in the morning.

There have been other quakes, of course. In the earthquake of October 1969 the inspections and introspections that followed gave birth to urban renewal in downtown Santa Rosa.

As recently as September, the ground shook and many people felt it. The ruptures that led to two quakes occurred on the Rogers Creek fault, which runs north and south through the middle of Sonoma County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Bay Area is home to seven significant earthquake fault zones, including San Andreas and Rogers Creek. Scientists now believe the Rogers Creek fault connects to the Hayward fault in the East Bay, a link that threatens a more dangerous event.

Lessons have been learned from the disastrous fires of recent years. Local agencies have invested time and money in improving disaster procedures. And some of those efforts should prove useful in the event of a disastrous earthquake, too.

Still, we know a seismic disaster will present its own set of demands.

The list of preparation efforts begins with a warning that households will need to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours and perhaps as long as two weeks, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. What that means is many of the public facilities and public services we take for granted may be damaged, unusable or unavailable.

As the scientists in Turkey remind us, we continue to learn about earthquakes, even as we acknowledge there will always be more to learn and more to do.

Given what we know about the geology of our region, there’s no excuse for not being as prepared as we can be. Today would be a good time to get started.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.