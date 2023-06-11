Golis: Hey, Class of 2023, congrats (sorry about the mess)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

As he signed bipartisan legislation to stop the nation from defaulting on its debt, President Joe Biden insisted again that the country’s problems can only be solved if people are willing to compromise.

Surveying the chasm that separates California from, say, Alabama, his contention seems obvious enough. Who thinks Alabama will embrace the California view of the world, or vice versa?

Pete Golis

But the message becomes drowned out by the noise. There is, after all, no shortage of folks who think their opinions are sacrosanct. Compromise, they believe, is for weaklings and doormats.

And so we come to a headline last week from the Atlantic. “America,” it said, “Is Headed Toward Collapse.”

Congratulations, Class of 2023, this will soon be all yours. You can thank us later.

There’s no one answer to explain how we got into this mess. Name your poison: Social media, globalization, greed, efforts to deny the right to vote, demagogues who rely on wedge issues to keep the faithful agitated, the widening gap between the haves and the have-nots.

Who knew politicians would try to score points by opposing health care for transgender kids — or classes that teach history? Who knew a poem read at the president’s inauguration would be banned for some children in Florida, or the Bible would be banned for some children in Utah?

When issues that matter get lost in a cacophony of misinformation and distractions, we are living in a world that has lost track of what matters.

No one asked me, but if I were to give advice to this year’s graduates, I would begin by saying:

Pay attention. We live now in a world awash in misinformation and appeals to prejudice. It’s not too soon to develop your own strategy for deciding what’s true, what’s manufactured and what’s meant to distract from more important issues.

Then learn what citizenship means in a country of so much social and geographic diversity. If you think it means grasping for everything you want and the hell with the other guy, the erosion of what it means to be an American will continue apace.

“Red states get redder, blues bluer,” said a Press Democrat headline last Sunday. The story said the polarization of state legislatures has led to lawmakers “imposing unflinchingly conservative or liberal agendas … even in politically diverse places.”

While you’re planning your futures, dear graduates, please also learn to be tolerant of people different from you, whether their differences involve skin color, religion, sexual preference, region or politics. Trying to insist that everyone look and think just like you doesn’t make sense, and the world would be boring as hell.

Meanwhile, in your job and in your life, don’t stop learning. We live in a world defined by change. Hold on to the status quo and the world will leave you behind.

And don’t view science as an inconvenience. Whatever problems exist now will only be compounded if we pretend we can avoid a date with reality.

Finally, it sounds sugary, but don’t underestimate the power of friendship and love. If you have these things, everything will be OK. Without them, nothing else will seem as important.

Having just driven through seven red states, I can tell you that people there are still going about their business. They don’t seem angry or even very political.

The small towns we’ve visited do feel tired. The empty storefronts speak to places left behind by the rush of technology and global economies. If the people who live there are resentful, we shouldn’t be surprised.

Many from the Class of 2023 will move on from these small towns, leaving their hometowns’ futures in doubt. From an economic standpoint, young people who migrate to larger cities and global hubs find more opportunities to enjoy what we’ve come to call the good life.

But there’s a price to pay. At the Atlantic, social scientist Peter Turchin says the data shows the reasons for a divided country begin with the distance between wealthy elites and everyone else. “In the past 50 years … the quality of life for most Americans has declined,” he writes, “the wealthy have become wealthier, while the incomes and wages of the median American family have stagnated.”

Turchin also argues that overproduction of people with advanced degrees led to an unhealthy competition for too few elite positions. “It has brought out the dark side of meritocracy,” he says, “encouraging rule-breaking instead of hard work.”

Turchin’s new book arrives with an ominous title: “End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites and the Path of Political Disintegration.”

It’s not news that too many Americans are being left behind by a changing economy. What’s more surprising is that Americans aren’t insisting their leaders do something about it. We may someday wish we had spent less time being angry and distracted, and more time focused on what needed to change.

The success of the American experiment began with a promise of shared prosperity. Maybe it’s not too late to recapture the belief that we’re all in this together.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.