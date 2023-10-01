Golis: How an EV road trip becomes its own adventure

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

BAKERSFIELD

If this isn’t the middle of nowhere, it will suffice until somewhere more barren comes along. We are standing in the back lot of a service station, 2 miles west of Interstate 5. The land all around is dry, flat and empty.

The woman in the red Mercedes says she arrived here with less than 1% of battery capacity.

Pete Golis

The guy in the white Rivian says the bathrooms are out-of-order.

Welcome to the world of electric cars.

All this is what happens when you buy an electric vehicle, and you find yourself on the road. It turns out charging stations often find a home in places that won’t be confused with Yosemite National Park. Gas stations, of course, won’t be found in places of breathtaking beauty either.

At least now we can pass them by, and given the current price of gasoline, we can’t complain. In the Santa Barbara County town of Los Alamos last week, we saw premium gas advertised for more than $6 a gallon.

Los Alamos does win the prize for best placement of a charging station. It was across the street from a lights-out bakery, Bob’s Well Bread.

The smart people at the Washington Post tell us that EVs have passed a tipping point — the moment when sales can only go up — but the story also acknowledges a poll that shows 46% of Americans still prefer a gas-powered car.

Between tax credits and truckloads of money to develop a more robust system of charging stations, no one can say the government hasn’t tried to push EVs.

Even so, the U.S. still trails Europe, which boasts a more reliable network of chargers along with other amenities that make EV travel more welcoming. In Norway, 80% of all new vehicles are battery-powered.

So what have we learned?

Driving from Santa Rosa to Los Angeles and back, the chargers we used worked as advertised. Given past experiences, we were surprised. Much of the resistance to EVs comes from people who worry the chargers aren’t reliable.

To our relief, the chargers never failed to start. In downtown Paso Robles, we were obliged to wait 10 minutes until a charger came available. At a suburban Los Angeles shopping mall, it was five minutes. On the lone prairie outside Bakersfield, we waited 15 minutes.

But all is forgiven when the charger connects on the first try and begins pumping kilowatt-hours into your battery.

I can testify that range anxiety weighs on the novice owner. Engineering students in Switzerland recently designed and built an electric car that traveled 1,599 miles on a single charge, but you will do well to get 250 miles from cars available to the rest of us. A lot depends on the weather and how you drive.

When batteries reach close to capacity — say, more than 80% — the charging slows down. So EVs drivers are advised that the quickest way from Point A to Point B involves charging only until you have enough stored energy to reach the next charging station.

This is easier said than done. The fear of being stranded can take on a life of its own.

For now, at least, running a car on electricity remains cheaper than lining up at your neighborhood gas station.

For better or worse — or both — the time needed to recharge your battery means an EV trip will take longer than a road trip powered by fossil fuels.

Navigation, cameras, radar, assisted driving and more — the technology that comes with these new vehicles is impressive. (Just don’t expect your riding companion to be thrilled by the suggestion that the car might drive itself.)

Level 1, level 2, level 3, kilowatts, kilowatt-hours, CCS plugs, too many apps to count — there is a learning curve.

We like to think our car will be another iPhone and not a BlackBerry. But who knows? About the current skepticism concerning electric cars, the Washington Post recently noted that a 2000 Gallup Poll found almost half of all Americans declared they would never buy a cellphone.

My guess is EVs have a way to go (sorry) before supplanting cars with internal combustion engines. Time and money still matter. The extra time required will frustrate Americans’ need to rush to the next place. EVs (and garage chargers) come with a price of admission — and not everyone lives in a house with a garage. Governments will have to make sure fees on electric vehicles keep pace with the cost of road improvements.

And while promoting battery-powered cars, governments also will need to demonstrate their willingness to advance new electrical production and to strengthen the electrical grid.

We are left to trust that roadside accommodations will improve, and so will the reliability and charging speed of batteries and chargers.

I like my EV, but in a world of Lucids, Teslas, Polestars and the rest, I’m aware that it’s one more example of my good fortune. To be successful and take a swing at climate change, electric vehicles will need to become an affordable choice for more people.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.