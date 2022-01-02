Golis: How Didion unraveled the mythology of the Golden State

The writer Joan Didion brought an unvarnished perspective to every subject, including California, the place where she was born and raised. When it came to exploring the artifice and hypocrisy that attach to our lives and to our politics, she never flinched. She was, as Megan Garber said in the Atlantic magazine last week, “the bard of disenchantment.”

“She had no patience for the pablum sold in the hectic American marketplace: bootstraps, merits, salvations,” wrote Garber in her appraisal of Didion’s writings.

Didion’s narratives aimed to capture how history forms the character of a place. In California, that often meant pointing out the contradictions hidden in plain sight — the inconvenient truths we choose to write out of our public narratives.

“A good deal about California, on its own preferred terms, doesn’t add up,” Didion wrote in her 2003 book, “Where I Was From.”

She was talking about how Californians pretend to be champions of self-reliance, while their prosperity depends on water projects, military spending and other forms of government patronage.

When Didion died on Dec. 23, I decided to reread “Where I Was From,” and I was reminded of her unique place among the people who have written about California.

This is not an easy task — trying to make sense of a place with almost 40 million people and an outsized influence in entertainment, technology, agriculture and social media.

If more people don’t write about California and what it means, maybe it’s because California is more than a flat space with sagebrush. California is mountains and desert, beaches and redwoods, vast farmlands and craggy shorelines. California is Bakersfield and Lake Tahoe, Hollywood and the Golden Gate, Silicon Valley and the Emerald Triangle.

So, maybe there are too many Californias for any one writer to assimilate.

Didion, born and raised in Sacramento, did not shy from the challenge. She sought out the small details that reveal who we are — and where we might be going.

Just now, for example, Californians are appalled as Texas politicians work to censor history books so Texas children don’t learn about the dark moments in their state’s history, especially the racism and slavery that remain America’s original sin.

The truth, however, is that Californians can’t be too proud of how their history has been taught. For a long time, we didn’t talk much about the racism, violence, greed, special-interest politics and environmental destruction that began with the discovery of gold — and kept right on going.

What we’ve learned in recent times about the enslavement and killing of Indians and the persecution of immigrants was somehow overlooked.

Anglo Americans, Didion points out, arrived in California, and soon after, became convinced that “new people” should be kept out. And so they persecuted Indians and Mexicans — who were here first — and then Asians.

This might be California’s original contradiction: People immigrated here and then complained about immigrants.

In its first decades, this was the state that routinely passed laws that made it difficult for people of color to mine for gold, testify in court, attend public schools and own land.

In “Where I Was From,” Didion reports, “For most of my life, California felt rich to me, that was the point of it, that was the promise … the very texture of the place.”

She adds, “That I should have continued, deep into adult life, to think of California as I was told as a child … suggests a confusion of some magnitude, but there it was.”

Didion says she changed her mind about California as she watched as the state began to spend less on public education and more on prisons.

I inherited an admiration for California from my parents who came here from somewhere else during the great post-World War II migration.

And while I acknowledge Didion’s less hopeful view, I’m forever grateful to be here — and not where my parents might have settled.

I suspect the people who leave California will miss some piece of it — the weather, the diversity of landscapes and people, the creativity, the buzz of being on the cutting edge.

If Didion’s view of California was too pessimistic, it can be said that the boosters’ view of California remains illogically sunny. California has problems, especially when it comes to the high cost of housing and the expanding gap between the wealthy and everyone else.

Wisdom might suggest we weigh the pessimistic and optimistic points of view and make our own judgments about what defines the nation’s most populous state.

Even Didion had her moments. In “South and West” (published in 2017), she recalls growing up in her native Sacramento: “The hills of the coastal range look ‘right’ to me, the particular flat expanse of the Central Valley comforts my eye. The place names have the ring of real places to me. I can pronounce the names of the rivers and recognize the common trees and snakes. I am easy here in a way that I am not easy in any other place.”

And so it goes. The good and the bad. The energy and the selfishness. The endless contradictions. It’s what we do here in California.

