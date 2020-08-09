Golis: If you’re anxious, it means you’re paying attention

Five months ago this Tuesday, the National Basketball Association shut down its season. The announcement became a flashing red light that said life was about to change.

What we didn’t know then was how much life would change — how many people would die, how many people would lose their jobs, how much economic damage would result.

Also, how much we still wouldn’t know after five months in crisis mode.

The horror of all this has been made worse by the country’s inability to find common purpose. When wearing or not wearing a mask becomes an expression of a person’s political beliefs, we have arrived at place defined by mistrust and division.

Pete Golis

It shouldn’t be a surprise that people are on edge — fearful, angry, depressed. Under the circumstances, anxiety becomes the only logical reaction to all the hardships brought into our lives by a worldwide pandemic.

One in three Americans reports symptoms of anxiety disorder, the New York Times reported last week. A year ago, it was one in 12 Americans. More than half us think the pandemic is affecting our mental health.

In one way or another, we’re all riding a roller coaster that brings good days and others.

In 1961, John Kennedy challenged Americans to “ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

Even though we could better control the virus if Americans pulled together, it’s impossible to imagine a political leader speaking those words in 2020.

In so many ways, the last decades have left us cynical and mistrustful of public institutions and of each other. As a country, we’re no longer very interested in looking out for the other guy.

Now we’re paying the price for our inability — or unwillingness — to place the well-being of the country ahead of narrow differences.

In theory, we could be smarter about this. If we know anything, it is that there are more hardships to come — including adversities we can’t yet imagine.

But no one believes the country is capable of changing. People are set in their ideas — and elaborate campaigns of disinformation make it more likely they won’t consider other possibilities.

It’s also true that we disagree about many of the issues of our time. Laws that protect clean air and clean water, laws that protect a woman’s right to choose, laws that protect voting rights, laws that govern immigration — there’s a long list of issues that have become non-negotiable on both sides.

A country that can’t agree on whether it’s a good idea to wear a mask isn’t likely to resolve issues that are actually complicated and difficult.

Five months later, the crisis continues. More than 159,000 Americans have died, and during the past week, they died at the rate of more than a thousand a day. Tens of millions of people are jobless, and there remain gaps in testing and protective gear.

We pray for the development of an effective vaccine.

And we wish someone could tell us when this pandemic will be over.

We’d also like to know if government will be able and willing to provide relief in the meantime. As tax revenues nosedive and unanticipated costs climb, we’re aware that government budgets will be awash in red ink.

Here in California, state and local agencies are only beginning to understand and calculate the damage. There’s a reckoning coming, and folks inside government will need to understand that business as usual won’t be among the options.

The new state budget was said to be “balanced,” but stripped of short-term borrowing and other sleights of hand, said veteran political columnist Dan Walters, expenditures will exceed revenue by at least $20 billion — even after using up billions in reserves. This is not a business model that can sustain itself over time.

Everyone, meanwhile, is struggling with the limits on work and travel.

Having opened too quickly, many California communities are now trying to cope with the increase in virus cases and the reimposition of restraints on what we used to call normal life.

And, of course, people fearful of contracting the virus will impose their own limits.

Masked and keeping our distance, we become grateful for something as simple as a backyard visit with friends or family.

And so the days pass. A few smart people predicted this might happen, but the rest of us didn’t pay any attention. In our spare time, we can think about how greater vigilance would have brought us to a better place.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

