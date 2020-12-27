Golis: In 2021, we yearn for the lives we used to know

For Sonoma County, the past three years brought enough misfortune to last a long time. Fires, a pandemic, lockdowns — after all that, it may be enough to say: We’re still standing.

So, after nine months of COVID-19 and the resulting economic calamities, it’s OK to feel beat up. It’s OK to dream of what used to be. We’ve endured a lot, and there will be more hardship before we arrive on the other side.

On Friday, we celebrate a new year, aspiring to be smarter and luckier than we were in the year now ending. Even as we struggle through a grim winter of sickness and hospitals stretched to the breaking point — California passed 2 million confirmed cases last week — we know there are reasons to believe spring will bring better days.

Vaccines are on the way in, and a polarizing president is on his way out — to be replaced by a president who promises a more conciliatory and organized response to an ongoing public health crisis.

We will be obliged to admit it may take a while to get back to something resembling normalcy. It might be midyear before vaccines are available to everyone, and we don’t yet know how many people will refuse to be vaccinated.

In a survey of 700 epidemiologists, the New York Times found that a majority of scientists said they won’t change their current cautious behavior until 70% of the population is vaccinated.

Over the past nine months, local economies have suffered, and it will take time to identify and mitigate the damage. How many businesses are gone, never to return? How will workers manage debt and overdue rent when the savings are used up and too many must live from paycheck to paycheck? How will government, business and nonprofits respond to so many people in need? How will boarded-up stores and restaurants change the economic landscape of commercial areas? These will be among the questions confronting us in the coming months.

In the short term, the $900 billion coronavirus stimulus bill enacted by Congress last week could help. “For our district, there is a ton of stuff in there,” Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, told Staff Writer Bill Swindell. “This is a start.”

As of this writing, however, President Donald Trump has suggested he might not sign the bill.

One way or the other, the question will remain: What happens when stopgap money runs out?

We will be challenged to produce a consistent response. These issues are new and complicated, and shortages will inevitably lead to bouts of selfishness. Already, we have seen the missteps of the first pandemic relief legislation (which was necessarily rushed into the breach). In recent days, controversies over the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines have stirred resentments, too.

Meanwhile, we still live a country in which people struggle to agree on the most basic facts. Two and two may, or may not, equal four.

In California, state and local governments will be tested in ways they were never tested before, which means people inside government must step out of their comfort zones. It may be easier to conduct business this year in the same way business was conducted last year, but many of the people who pay taxes won’t get that option. The world has been turned upside down, creating circumstances that demand new solutions and a willingness to maximize the use of scarce resources, even when the choices offend special interests.

Keep in mind that we still live in California, which remains the fifth-largest economy on Earth. We have the knowledge and resources to respond. We only need summon the will.

There is consolation, too, in knowing we live on one of the most beautiful and diverse landscapes on Earth, and while it may be easy to forget sometimes, most of us have it better than the majority of people on this small planet.

Vaccines bring hope for the new year. After all these months of isolation, frustration and heartbreak, we’re bursting with a hunger to get going again. (Which is why people teared up last week when they saw images of frontline health care workers being vaccinated.) We long for the days we can go back to work, hug loved ones, enjoy dinner with friends and restore those long-delayed travel plans.

This year the usual greeting takes on special meaning.

Happy New Year, everyone.

