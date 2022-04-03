Golis: In a changing world, more Californians are on the move

Most of us know people who left town. Folks quit their jobs, pocket the supersized equity from selling their Sonoma County home and move somewhere housing costs less. It might be a small town in California or someplace not in California.

Reasons vary. Some want to cash in, some want to be near family, some don’t like the politics hereabout, some go for a job, and some want to escape the shadow of recent wildfires. Sometimes, it’s a combination of reasons.

Pete Golis

Whatever their reasons, a two-year-old pandemic has accelerated the movement of people as they rethink old assumptions about how they want to organize their lives and where they want to live.

More than 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in February, the Labor Department reported last week. More than 13.2 million Americans have quit their jobs since November. The so-called Great Resignation is changing society in ways we don’t yet fully understand.

Last week we also learned that populations are declining in the state’s two most prominent cities. Since the pandemic began, the population is down 1% in Los Angeles and a whopping 6.7% in San Francisco.

Hans Johnson, a demographer for the Public Policy Institute of California, shared what should be a reference point for every community leader in California.

“We are in this new demographic era for California of very slow or even negative growth,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “And it does have implications for everything in our state — from how we live our lives to which schools are getting closed, down to how much capacity we might need for transportation networks …”

For decades, California was known as the place people wanted to live. Since January 2020, the state’s population has declined by about 300,000 people.

The population of Sonoma County declined by 16,000 people between 2017 and 2021 (which is not surprising if you recall that 5,300 homes were lost in the 2017 fires and more houses are being given over to second or vacation homes).

When school officials in the west county vote to close a school, it’s because enrollment — and thus, state financial support — is declining. When employers can’t maintain an optimum work force or even open for business, it’s because workers have picked up and moved elsewhere.

The Public Policy Institute of California reports that the exodus from the state has been happening for a while, though the exodus might be different than most people imagine. In broad strokes, young people with college educations and higher incomes are moving to California, and people of moderate or low income are leaving.

This out-migration from California is not entirely new. At PPIC, Johnson estimated that 7.5 million people have left California since 2010, while 5.8 million people arrived from other states — a net loss of 1.7 million people.

There’s a reason, after all, that Californians became the people Oregonians love to hate. When Californians move to town, housing and most everything else becomes more expensive, not to mention more crowded.

Combine the exodus with low birthrates, higher rates of death and reduced rates of immigration, and you get a state with fewer people.

It’s worth repeating that with more than 39 million people, California remains more than 10 million people larger the next most populous state, Texas. More than 1 in 8 Americans still lives in California.

As we do these days, subjects big and small are quickly filtered through the lens of our political differences. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Californians are moving to red states — which is true, but not the whole story. While Los Angeles County, for example, led the country in population losses during the pandemic, neighboring Riverside County ranked among the fastest growing counties in the country during the same period.

The pandemic has caused people to flee big cities for smaller ones. The ability to work from home changed life for many, whether Angelenos moving to the Coachella Valley, or San Franciscans moving to Sonoma County.

A two-year pandemic, the war in Ukraine, messed-up supply chains, shortages of all kinds, a volatile oil market — this coincidence of unhappy events is changing national and local economies, leaving us to figure out how these changes will influence the future.

In politics (and most everything else), it’s human nature to want to think that nothing changes — that we can conduct our lives and our businesses in the same way we did a generation ago.

But it’s not true. Ask the guy who used to work at a production plant who is now working for less at a retail store. Ask the young person who’s moving to Arizona because she can find housing she can afford there. Ask the senior who wonders why local hospitals have trouble hiring nurses. Or ask the businessperson who moved to Nevada because she can’t do business here if she can’t hire and retain workers.

In so many ways, the world is changing, and we will be left to choose between adapting to those changes or being left behind.

