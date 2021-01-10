Golis: In this more perfect union, what happens now?

It was an unsurprising conclusion to four years of turmoil: An angry mob bursts through security lines and occupies the United States Capitol, sending senators and members of the House into hiding and leaving damage and chaos in the mob’s wake. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman from California, are dead. The ransacking of the people’s house becomes reminiscent of what happens in developing countries defined by violence and political instability.

Americans will never forget the images on their television screens on Wednesday. We never thought our democracy could be so fragile.

But what happens now? Is it good news or bad news that the United States of America seems to have survived an attempted coup?

It’s good news if you put the emphasis on survival. Surviving is surely better than not surviving. It’s our country that is at stake.

Still, barring an outbreak of common sense, there’s nothing to stop this from happening again. Americans remain anxious, divided and too eager to respond to leaders who would encourage them to hate each other.

Even after the violence and without evidence, more than 100 House Republicans, including seven from California, voted to overturn the results of the November election.

If one candidate can lose the popular vote by 7 million votes and the Electoral College by 74 electors and still claim he was robbed, there’s nothing to stop the next candidate from making the same claim.

Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to President Donald Trump by the same Electoral College margin in 2016 — and she won the popular vote by 3 million votes. She could have said she was cheated.

In 2000, Democrat Al Gore lost the White House by the margin of just 537 contested votes in one state, Florida. He could have said he was robbed. Some Democrats still believe Gore won that election, but Gore conceded for the sake of the country.

If we don’t care about democracy, any party that controls Congress could attempt to cancel the results of an election and place its candidate in the White House. And it might not be your party. A country that starts down this road risks giving licenses to any and all abuses of power. This is the stuff of authoritarian regimes, which soon after claim the authority to abolish free speech and put their critics in jail.

“If this election is overturned by mere allegations from the losing side,” said former Trump ally and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, “our democracy would enter a death spiral.”

“Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale, the massive scale, that would have tipped the entire election,” he added, “nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence.”

The president’s friend, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, also opposed the effort to set aside election results. “Trump and I, we had a hell of a journey,” Graham said. “I hate it being this way. Oh my god I hate it … but today all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”

“I prayed Joe Biden would lose,” Graham said. “He won. He's the legitimate president of the United States.”

At the most basic level, democracies require a modicum of good faith, an understanding that the country endures because candidates believe in the rule of law and they understand there will be winners and losers.

In recent years, critics have complained that Americans are not taught and don’t understand what it takes to keep their country strong.

Citizenship requires that you pay attention, participate, demonstrate tolerance for opinions different from your own and accept that compromises may be necessary if you want to solve problems. These are not sexy ideas, but they are essential to sustaining a democracy in a country defined by its diversity of perspectives, people and geographies.

It also becomes necessary to develop the ability to separate reality from propaganda. There’s no shortage of media outlets ready to tell you that you know what’s best and the people who disagree with you are stupid and corrupt.

We hope we’re coming to the end of one of the most troubling periods in American history. There’s nothing normal about a letter in which 10 former defense secretaries, Republicans and Democrats, feel obliged to warn the president not to deploy U.S. military forces to keep himself in office.

Whether you voted for Joe Biden, you should be wishing he can find a way to bring some stability to our public life. You don’t have to agree with him, admire him or be reticent about criticizing him. But you do need to be respectful because showing respect is not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign that you understand your responsibilities as a citizen — that you understand that you expect people to show the same respect when your candidate wins the presidency.

In our public conversations, too many people have trafficked in lies and overheated, hyperbolic words. It’s past time we wise up.

We do this not because we’re being polite, but because it’s what we do if we want our union to endure.

