Golis: In tough times, news people keep doing their jobs

Catastrophic wildfires, floods, a pandemic, historic levels of unemployment — Sonoma County has experienced more than its share of adversity in the past three years.

Meanwhile, the one constant through good times and others has been the group of journalists who show up for work at this newspaper every day. We learn what’s happening because they keep doing their jobs, even when their own families are displaced by one calamity or another.

I may be biased — no, I am biased — but I am a reader, too, and I think it’s a fine time to say, Thank you.

It’s a tumultuous time for the country — and for news organizations, too.

Pete Golis

Liberal or conservative, people bursting with their own certitude have always believed that the wisdom of their beliefs would find universal acclaim if only the news media got its “facts” straight.

And the rush of technology hasn’t made the diehards more open-minded. Now a person can watch MSNBC or Fox News and never be troubled by information that gets in the way of their preferred narrative. Meanwhile, the internet and social media provide all kinds of ways to mislead and divide. Every day, made-up stories get passed along because someone will believe them.

The notion of a monolithic media was always misguided, even more so now when there are countless ways to receive information. People will blame “the media” for some story they don’t like without ever acknowledging the story might have come from Fox News or from MSNBC, but it couldn’t come from both.

Many Americans, noted the New York Times, “turn to sources they trust — whether on the right or the left — that tell them exactly what they already believe to be true.”

We will soon arrive at the place where people will figure out what is reliable information, or we’re going to find it impossible to work out the nation’s problems. A poll conducted in November found that almost half of all Americans say it’s hard to know what to believe when it comes to political claims.

People obsessed with partisan politics also risk cutting themselves off from other kinds of news and information. Want to know the dangers associated with COVID-19 in your town? Whether a wildfire is burning 5 miles away? What your city council is doing to make your neighborhood more livable (or less livable)? Which restaurants are re-opening, or when the school year begins?

These pieces of information and countless others come your way every day because some news organization hires people with the skills necessary to gather and report the news.

Even before this pandemic locked down tens of thousands of businesses and left millions unemployed, the business model for news organization was resting on shaky ground.

A new report from the University of North Carolina notes that almost 1 in 4 U.S. newspapers — more than 2,100 newspapers — was shuttered in the past 15 years. The study talks about the 1,800 “news deserts,” communities where reports of local news and information no longer exist.

People read newspapers and news websites for hundreds of reasons. They may want to monitor the grocery ads, catch up on high school sports scores, read the letters column, find out where people are hospitalized from COVID-19 or make sure their elected officials don’t do something foolish. In 1,800 American towns, those people are simply out of luck. (In January, the New Yorker magazine posed the question: “What happens when the news is gone?”)

Now, with advertisers and subscribers wondering what the future holds, the post-pandemic life for news organizations has become even more complicated and uncertain.

Three newspapers honored in this year’s Pulitzer Prize competition, the Los Angeles Times reported, were soon after forced to cut pay and impose lay-offs in their newsrooms. In a nationwide survey of news media companies, the New York Times counted 28,000 workers who were laid off, furloughed or suffered a pay cut after the pandemic began.

In fact, a public health crisis becomes one more reason to value quality journalism. As a Press Democrat editorial observed recently, “To navigate the crisis, and to rebuild local economies afterward, information is a vital resource. There are numerous sources for national news, but hometown news doesn't come from cable networks or national or regional publications.”

People in the news business will be challenged to be patient and innovative, and the people who value news and information will need to figure out that these services can’t be free.

The reporter who tracks public health statistics, the photographer who captures a dramatic scene, the editor who pulls it all together — these folks have food to buy, bills to pay, a mortgage or rent payment due each month. In simple terms, they need to be paid for their work.

And they’re worth it. This newspaper won its second Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the devastating fires in October of 2017.

All over the country, efforts are being made to re-invent the business model that has sustained news organizations over the years. This newspaper and its sister publications found new life when local investors stepped in.

At the last, what will matter is that consumers of news and information understand what was always true — in one way or another, news organizations will need their appreciation and their support.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send a letter to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.