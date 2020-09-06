Golis: In Trump world, nothing could be worse than California

My conservative friends like to complain about politics in California. If only California could be more like Kansas or Mississippi or Texas, they say.

Funny thing: It’s a free country. My friends could move to Kansas or Mississippi or Texas, but somehow they remain here, choosing to live in one of the most progressive counties in one of the most progressive states in the union.

It turns out, the combination of economic opportunity, temperate climate, spectacular landscapes, a vibrant culture and lively people isn’t so bad, after all.

So maybe they’ve figured out there’s more to life than politics.

Pete Golis

California will be taking its lumps over the next eight weeks. In pursuit of votes in other states, President Donald Trump has decided to make California an example of everything he claims is wrong in America. His pitch will work especially well with folks who have never visited California and who know next to nothing about life here.

“The image we hear of California portrayed by a lot of (Republican National Convention) speakers is exactly the kind of image that does appeal to base voters,” Republican strategist Lanhee Chen told Politico. “I do think it mobilizes them. I do think it’s an effective way of framing the contrast difference between Biden and socialism and Trump and free enterprise.”

The Politico headline explained: “Republicans see California as perfect foil as fall campaign begins.”

My conservative friends will be pleased, too (so long as they don’t have to move to Kansas).

My friends, by the way, are not always wrong. No one can be proud that the state could not manage its energy system in a way that prevented rolling blackouts. For all its self-righteousness about social programs, California should be embarrassed by the tens of thousands of people living in the streets, under bridges or in the squalor of impromptu tent cities. It’s shameful that the state erected roadblocks to housing for the next generation of Californians.

Enter Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom. She is now a fundraiser for President Trump and the girlfriend of the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Guilfoyle took after her former home state in a speech to the recent Republican convention. “If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country,” she shouted, “just take a look at California.”

Didn’t you know? We’re all socialists here in the land of Apple, Google, Facebook, Tesla and the fifth-largest economy on Earth.

The Golden State, she said, has been transformed into “a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes.”

Having lost California by more than 4 million votes in 2016, Trump arrived at the White House with a chip on his shoulder about those people on the left coast. Any pretext would be sufficient to set him off. This is the president who wanted to cut-off disaster relief funds because folks in California didn’t rake the leaves in the forest.

And the feeling is mutual. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra last week filed his 100th lawsuit against the Trump administration. Immigration, environmental protection, trade, racial justice, COVID-19 and more — when it comes to public policy, California and the Trump administration might as well live on different planets.

Attacks on California will play to the envy of some. You won’t find capitals of innovation and entertainment in those red states so eager to claim they are business friendly.

It’s also true that Californians don’t do humility very well. Years of smug condescension toward other states didn’t make many friends.

This has not been the happiest of times. A worldwide pandemic and a resulting economic collapse have cast a gloom over California and the world.

Still, I’m grateful that my mom and dad decided to join the post-war migration to California. Like my conservative friends, I don’t want to live anywhere else.

Trump and his supporters will beat up on California because they don’t want to talk about COVID-19. They will find their message appeals to the folks who always resented California’s success.

But don’t be surprised if Trump voters later turn up pursuing business opportunities in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, or if they’re discovered enjoying a few days in Yosemite, dining in Wine Country or playing golf in the desert (or at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes). Also, don’t be surprised if the president drops in for a fundraiser or two.

For them, California becomes a convenient target between now and November, and then a place to pursue the good life thereafter.

This won’t be the first time that critics disparaged California, and it won’t be the last. If we are honest, our state was never as perfect as we liked to pretend.

Faults and all, it’s still California, and it won’t be Donald Trump who decides its future. Going forward, the future of the California Dream awaits state leaders willing to invest in the things that made California great in the first place and leaders who will stop pretending that the status quo is good enough.

