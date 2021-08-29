Golis: It’s a long, hot summer for climate change deniers

BAKERSFIELD

The bleached-out landscape of the southern San Joaquin Valley reminds us that this remains arid land, bountiful only when water is imported from somewhere else. Less water, less bounty.

These are becoming tough times here. Some crops are being uprooted and some fields are being left fallow simply because there isn’t enough water to go around. Record low rainfall in combination with record high temperatures is forcing farmers to reexamine old assumptions about what it takes to be successful.

The Public Policy Institute of California estimates at least 10% of San Joaquin Valley farmland will go out of production over the next 20 years. Surface water is scarce, the PPIC report notes, and groundwater is being sucked from the ground faster than nature can replenish it. The estimate anticipates a loss of at least 535,000 acres of farmland.

Pete Golis

“Even with investments in new water supplies, achieving groundwater sustainability will require taking more than half a million acres of irrigated cropland out of production,” the report says.

The study also serves up a comprehensive set of solutions that includes returning some of the land to the desert habitat that previously existed here.

These inevitable changes are still bad news for farmers, farmworkers and local communities — and bad news for consumers, too. Less supply will translate into people paying more for food. California’s $50 billion ag industry produces more than two-thirds of the nation’s fruit and nuts, and more than a third of its vegetables.

These days, it seems, the San Joaquin Valley is sprouting more “Recall Newsom” signs than new crops.

Unless one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rivals can change rainfall patterns, it’s not clear what a recall would accomplish, but support for Donald Trump — who discounted the impacts of climate change — confirmed these farm counties remain both staunchly Republican and staunchly conservative.

Some farmers remain eager to blame government for a historic lack of rainfall. “Build more dams to prevent the human-made drought,” reads one sign positioned to attract the attention of passing motorists.

Never mind that dams only work when there is rain and melting snow to fill the reservoirs behind those dams. All over the West, reservoirs are drying up.

And never mind that new water projects would be expensive. They cost more than most farmers are able or willing to pay.

California is running low on water. If there is another dry winter, all the old assumptions about how we live will fade into memory.

Growers — and everyone else — will need to embrace a new paradigm. Instead of supporting politicians who believe (or pretend to believe) that climate change is fake news, we need to ask what we can do to combat climate change and what we can do to mitigate impacts that include water shortages and catastrophic fires.

The time is coming, for example, when city dwellers may be asked to give up lawns and other forms of water-intense landscaping. Here’s a prediction: They won’t like it.

Climate change can be cruel. While California is confronted by drought, water cutoffs and another round of devastating wildfires, other parts of the world are experiencing their own versions of extreme weather.

In Tennessee last week, 17 inches of rain fell in a single day, and at least 21 people died in the resulting flash floods. Another 40 were missing in the devastation.

As the Washington Post observed, the damage in Tennessee became a wake-up call to folks who thought climate change was only a problem for coastal areas.

Five more people were killed last week in a flash flood in North Carolina.

In the Northeast, Hurricane Henri came calling, and New York City experienced more rain in an hour than at any time in the recorded history of New York weather.

In Europe, a new study blamed climate change for exacerbating the impacts of the heavy rains and flooding that occurred in July. More than 220 people died.

On the highest point in Greenland, it rained last week for the first time. Ever.

And California just recorded the hottest July in its history.

It’s no wonder climate change deniers have been unusually quiet this summer.

Did you know the seven largest fires in the history of California occurred in the past three years?

And it’s not yet September. Sonoma County residents will not forget that the most catastrophic fires occur in October. In 2017, 5,300 homes were destroyed in a single week.

This becomes a difficult reckoning. The country is fractured along partisan lines. State and local governments in California remain fragmented. And politicians tend to hide from measures that ask people to make sacrifices.

But we can see what is happening all around us — the shortages of water, the fires, the smoke. The Los Angeles Times described it as a summer in which Californians must deal with dread, terror and heartbreak.

In the West, we’ve not always been smart about managing our natural resources. Confronted by water shortages and wildfires, now would be a good time to learn from our mistakes.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

