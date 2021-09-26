Golis: It’s time for California Democrats to step up

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Hey, California. You’ve wasted six months and $276 million on a recall election that proved to be a mockery of the recall process.

What are you going to do now?

Few were surprised that the recall of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom failed by almost 3 million votes. The math is not complicated. There are 10.3 million registered Democrats in California and 5.3 million registered Republicans.

Pete Golis

With a movie star as their candidate, Republicans were able to unseat a sitting Democratic governor in 2003, but the percentage of Republicans among state voters has declined in the intervening years. And the Republican Party in the era of Donald Trump has veered to the right, antagonizing moderate voters along the way.

The movie star turned governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, famously said of his party, “In movie terms, we are dying at the box office.”

Once upon a time, Republicans like Ronald Reagan thought it was a good idea to attract as many people as possible to their side. Today’s Republican Party has been busy running away from the political mainstream. Republicans keep finding new ways to make voters feel unwanted. Women, people of color, young people, gays, schoolteachers, environmentalists, students — the list goes on.

In California, there are now almost as many voters who decline to state a party preference as there are Republicans. In Sonoma County, so-called decline-to-state voters outnumber Republicans.

If you’re looking for a Republican province, you could move to Modoc County — the landscape is beautiful and there’s a lovely old courthouse in Alturas — but it’s not a great place to make a living. Plus, there are fewer voters in Modoc County than there are voters in, say, Sonoma or Healdsburg.

Or you could move to Lassen County. Eighty-four percent of voters there supported the recall. But Lassen is also far removed from the economic mainstream. (Lassen has joined the movement to leave California, even as local leaders sue to keep the state prison at Susanville.)

In the aftermath of the election, Democrats may be lured into thinking that California voters could not be happier.

Of course, that would be wrong. The number of voters who decline to state a party preference continues to grow, and surveys show an ongoing dissatisfaction with both parties. In a poll released earlier this month, only half of all Californians said they believe the Democratic Legislature is moving the state in the right direction.

None of this is surprising. While California was wasting time and money on a recall election, little progress was made on the state’s most pressing problems.

The COVID-19 virus continues to challenge us all. While California is doing better than other states, there is still work to do in organizing and maintaining vaccination and testing programs, and in managing hospital capacities, especially in inland areas with lower vaccination rates.

The cost of housing remains out of reach of many working people. And in many parts of the state, including Sonoma County, single-family housing became even less affordable over the past year. The median price of a home in California set a new record this month, $827,940.

Too many people are living in squalid, streetside encampments, in alleys or under bridges, and while state and local leaders have done a lot of hand-wringing about the homeless crisis, not much has been accomplished.

Too many people are leaving school without the skills necessary to be successful. Which means too many skilled jobs in California remain unfilled.

While California proclaims itself to be a leader in efforts to combat climate change, catastrophic wildfires continue to destroy forests and menace neighborhoods, and water shortages erode farm production and leave many cities to worry about what happens if the drought continues for another year.

CalMatters reported Thursday that 90% of the state is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, even as many areas of the state have ignored pleas to conserve. It’s no longer hyperbole to remind Californians that water is essential to the survival of farming and of the communities where they live.

None of these issues will be easily resolved. Smart people with good intentions have tried and failed or found only limited success.

But conceding defeat on any of these problems is not an option because it would condemn more Californians to a declining standard of living. The Democratic governor and the Democratic state Legislature cannot afford to be dancing around the margins while pundits debate whether the California dream is dying.

California was never perfect, but in too many ways, the state has been living off its press clippings and the prosperity created when politicians believed in investing in the future.

On Thursday, Newsom signed a $15 billion package of wildfire, drought and climate measures that we can hope represents a new and more ambitious approach to the state’s most intractable problems.

It’s past time for political and business leaders to stop acting as if what they’ve done so far is good enough. Poverty rates and school test scores, water shortages and catastrophic wildfires — we all understand that business as usual will only lead to drift and decline.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.