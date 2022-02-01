Golis: LeBaron captures the life and times of Sonoma County

Gaye LeBaron has been my friend for a long time. If you’re looking for an impartial telling of what she has meant to Sonoma County, you have come to the wrong place.

Still, her decision to step away from her column provides an opportunity to recognize the person who has devoted decades to chronicling the events of this part of California.

This is the same person who once landed on the shortlist of most influential people in Sonoma County — she was No. 2 — without being (a) male, (b) wealthy or (c) a politician. She was just Gaye — as in, did you read Gaye’s column this morning? She was the writer whose daily report became mandatory reading in every household.

She wrote the history, too, in books — and in Sunday columns that aimed to tell the big and small stories of the people and places hereabout.

There are four things you should know about LeBaron:

— She and her late husband, the photographer, teacher, historian and artist John LeBaron, made a helluva team. They were John and Gaye. No last name necessary.

— She is really smart. She chose to be a newspaper columnist, but she possesses the ability to do anything she wants.

— She’s a terrific writer. You don’t graduate from the University of California with a degree in English and you don’t write books on local history without knowing your way around the English language.

— She holds the people and history of Sonoma County close to her heart. People know this about her, which is why strangers will come up and greet her on the street, in restaurants or anywhere.

To them, she is “our Gaye.” They know that she cares.

In those moments in which strangers seek her out, she never fails to engage her newest friend with a thank you and a mention of some person or place that they might have in common.

Once upon a time, LeBaron and I shared an office, or to be more precise, she was generous enough to offer me a desk in her office. We shared many stories (and a lot of laughs) in those days.

I could tell tales. But then she would do the same, and where would I be? I would get the worst of that exchange.

For me and countless others, she was a resource for all things involving Sonoma County. Want to know who was the first mayor of Santa Rosa? How Arnold Drive or Jimtown got their names? Why Warm Springs Dam isn’t called Dry Creek Dam? Ask LeBaron. She will know.

This is what happens when you build a career around writing about the place where you live, whether it’s what happened this morning on Fourth Street, or what happened after Maria Carrillo arrived in a fertile valley several miles northwest of the Mexican pueblo in Sonoma. The year was 1837.

LeBaron is, I believe, incapable of saying no to any request for a favor, or any request to deliver a speech, introduction or eulogy. Nonprofit organizations long ago figured out that donors will flock to any event in which Gaye is the honoree. With her help, many good causes have prospered.

Along the way, she has made some fancy friends, but she remains the most unpretentious person I know. Fancy trappings make her uncomfortable. She lives in the same house she and John bought a long time ago.

In recent years, she has tried semiretirement, writing a column every other week and devoting time to other kinds of public service.

About the tributes that flow from her final column, you can be sure she will be embarrassed. She’s a modest person who didn’t ask for all this attention. Even now, I can hear her grumbling.

By actual count, she has written a bazillion columns, though there was a time in which she was a rookie reporter, fresh out of college. She chose journalism (and John) over an opportunity to teach high school English in Redding.

Lucky for her. (Don’t tell anybody, but there’s no better job in the world than being a journalist.)

And lucky for us. There can no such thing as Sonoma County without Gaye LeBaron telling its story and asking that we share her love for all the people and places that make this region so unique.

I could not imagine my time as a journalist without her friendship and without her quiet insistence that I keep trying to be my best self.

Thank you, Gaye, for decades of caring about us. We love you, and we look forward to what you will do in the future for your favorite part of the world.

In her final column, LeBaron wrote: “I could easily have filled the whole column, the page even, with every good thought I have about Press Democrat readers and what they have given me through the years.”

Dear LeBaron: The feeling is mutual.

