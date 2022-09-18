Golis: Like it or not, cities live with choices made long ago

NAPA

We’re eating lunch at a restaurant alongside the Napa River in downtown Napa. It’s a lovely moment, the blast furnace of recent days having come and gone. A small motorboat putt-putts past, then a couple of paddle boarders. On this day, visitors are enjoying the sunshine (and the return of an agreeable climate) in a complex of buildings that once housed the Napa Mill.

Along their namesake rivers, cities such as Napa and Petaluma have pursued renewal projects that mean to capture the best of urban living — restaurants, shops, hotels.

We saw other happy people recently in Petaluma, where a historic downtown has become a popular destination, and the river provides the backdrop for restaurants, shops, offices and studios, apartments and a movie theater complex.

Santa Rosa, of course, has its own namesake waterway, and the Prince Memorial Greenway, which extends west from downtown, provides a welcome corridor for recreation and travel.

But you may have trouble finding Santa Rosa Creek where it wends its way through downtown. That’s because Santa Rosa city leaders long ago decided to bury it. In their wisdom (or whatever), they chose to divert the creek through a subterranean concrete channel and situate a new City Hall and a federal office building on top of it.

This was how one generation defined progress — why not show Mother Nature who’s in charge? — but it seems silly now to have spent all that money to turn creeks into concrete channels and conceal the landmark that gave the town its name. To city leaders, it must have seemed like a good idea at the time.

Years later, Press Democrat readers would declare City Hall with its brutalist architecture to be the ugliest building in Sonoma County.

It’s one of those decisions that current leaders wish they could undo, except the cost and disruptions associated with restoring the creek and building a new City Hall won’t be mistaken for a modest undertaking.

For much of the 20th century, cities turned their backs to their rivers, creeks and bays, leaving the properties along those waterways to eventually become the sites of abandoned factories, warehouses and other aging structures. It was no small irony that cities were turning their backs on the waterways that provided the reason for putting a town there in the first place.

The time came when planning sensibilities changed. Cities such as San Antonio, Texas, demonstrated that people liked to congregate along waterways. Its River Walk became a popular destination for visiting city officials hoping to replicate the experience in their own towns.

Take a walk along the river in cities such as Napa or Petaluma, and you’ll see what’s possible. Restaurants or hiking trails, cities all over the country have re-imagined creek-, river- and bay front properties and how they can make their downtowns more livable.

Unfortunately, the new sensibilities came too late for Santa Rosa.

City leaders floated (sorry) plans to reclaim the creek and erect a new civic center to be shared with county government. (In government vernacular, it was proposed that the city “daylight” the creek, which sounds better than digging it up and hauling away the concrete.)

Whether two local agencies that have not always gotten along can resolve issues related to cost, design and location appears unlikely. After eight months of talks, County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said in April: “I don’t see it going anywhere.”

One way or the other, no one has accused either agency of being a patron of praiseworthy architecture.

Too many Santa Rosans now say they don’t go downtown anymore. They blame parking or traffic or homeless people on the streets, but it really comes down to something as simple as they can’t find a reason to go.

It has been noted before that Santa Rosa made a series of downtown design decisions that stuck future generations with obstacles. Routing a freeway so that it cuts downtown in half, permitting a shopping mall design that interrupted the flow of auto and pedestrian traffic downtown, diverting a creek into a subterranean concrete channel — they were all decisions that left future generations with a headache, or three.

These days, city leaders search for affordable ways to turn back the clock and make downtown a place where people want to spend their time. Who knows? Perhaps someday visitors will even enjoy a glass of wine and a creekside meal where City Hall used to be.

