Golis: Peace, joy and for some, a bittersweet Christmas

On Christmas Day, we celebrate tradition, family, good food and life’s blessings. As we survey the disorder in other parts of the world, we can be grateful for our good fortune.

Between the fires and the pandemic, the past few years were tough in multiple ways, but not many among us would choose to live somewhere else.

In Sonoma County, we still live on one of the most beautiful and diverse landscapes on Earth — and in a region blessed with a gentle climate. (A friend texted last week from Minnesota. The temperature was 4 below zero, and it was likely to get colder. Forecasters were saying a “bomb cyclone” of a storm was on the way.)

Most of us will be able to come together with family and friends today. We will have enough to eat and a roof over our heads.

More than in many places, people where we live look out for each other, too. At Christmastime and any time, we should be proud of our eagerness to share what we have.

Still, we know the Christmas you see on greeting cards doesn’t happen for everyone. Holiday expectations can become a burden for people dealing with loss, isolation or loneliness.

Someone you know is spending the first Christmas without someone he or she loved — and you shouldn’t think for a second that this person doesn’t remember. For some, the sense of loss returns at Christmas.

Give them some love, and both of you will be rewarded.

Alzheimer’s disease is taking away a friend of mine. He can no longer read nor write, though he has spent most of his life enjoying both reading and writing. The isolation of the pandemic was hard on him, his wife says.

She won’t allow herself to say so, but it was not easy for her either. We should never overlook the commitment and hard work of the people who become caregivers. Husbands or wives or friends, they inherit the role that no one seeks, but the best among us accepts. There is no glory or fanfare for the caregivers, only the courage of quiet resolve.

Let’s never forget to honor them.

I share these stories not to take the joy out of your Christmas Day, but to remind us that the holidays can be bittersweet for some.

We will be spending Christmas with our California family. We are fortunate in more ways than we can count.

But we won’t forget the friend whose world is slipping away. And we won’t forget that our family will be spending its first Christmas without someone we loved — the husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who presided over many years of holiday celebrations.

In “A Christmas Carol” — my favorite holiday story — Charles Dickens tells a fable of redemption, but the drama plays out against a backdrop that shows the cruelties of poverty and greed, plus the worries and hardships inflicted upon a disabled boy, Tiny Tim, and his family.

Ebenezer Scrooge, we learn, is “a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner” who discovers the joys of Christmas after the ghost of his late business partner and the spirits of Christmases past, present and future take turns showing him the consequences of the choices he has made.

Whether a character whose name became synonymous with meanness and greed can be redeemed overnight remains open to question, of course, but then, not everyone receives visits from a ghost and three spirits in a single evening.

Dickens wanted his short novel to work as commentary about the economic abuses of 19th century England. The author’s own father spent time in a debtors’ prison. (At the beginning of the book — and in the movies that came later — Scrooge is asked to make a donation to help the poor. He responds with derision: “Are there no prisons?”)

A friend of my wife is also caring for a husband suffering from dementia. They are busy accumulating memories, while she acknowledges that the time will come when “I will be the keeper of special memories for both of us.”

They are aware of an uncertain future, but if we are honest with ourselves, none of us knows for sure what the future will bring.

At Christmas, we can agree to hold tight to the idea that generosity and compassion — not greed and selfishness — will show the way. Whether your Christmas is joyful or bittersweet, or both, we can aspire to be our best selves.

At the end of “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens tell us, “Scrooge was better than his word. He did it all, and infinitely more; and to Tiny Tim, who did NOT die, he was a second father. He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew …”

Merry Christmas, everyone.

