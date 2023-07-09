Golis: People came for the opportunity to be themselves

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Our state’s struggles were making national news last week. “Can anyone fix California?” Vanity Fair magazine asked.

“Climate. Housing. Crime,” the story began. “Depending on who you ask, the Golden State is a bellwether for progress, or a liberal hellscape. A journey through a land in crisis.”

We’re not surprised. We all know chapter and verse what’s gone off the rails. You only have to walk through homeless encampments in downtown San Francisco or Los Angeles to know. Homelessness, housing prices, school test scores, the multiple impacts of climate change — we have work to do.

Still, there is something out of proportion and breathless about some of what is written about California.

I have friends who for decades wished California could be more like Texas or Florida, but they remain here, happy and prosperous, basking in a mild climate and enjoying the rewards of the fifth-largest economy on Earth. (Just don’t ask them about their neighbors’ politics.)

People from all over the world come to California, drawn by its beauty and the firepower to be found in its universities and tech centers. The people hiking in Yosemite, dining in Wine Country, strolling on a thousand miles of beaches or finding a cutting-edge job don’t believe California is a woebegone place.

Leave the sadness of downtown San Francisco or downtown Los Angeles, and you will find neighborhoods buzzing with energy and happy people.

Reading some of these stories, one can sense the appeal to folks who’ve been waiting a long time for those snotty Californians to get their comeuppance. From Florida to Texas, political leaders have been eager for the moment in which they could score points by sneering at those fuzzy-headed liberals who occupy the left coast. For governors in aspirational states, you can’t go wrong putting down California.

It’s not helpful, of course, that some Californians think they’re smarter than people who reside in other states. When you look down your nose at other folks, you shouldn’t be surprised when they notice.

Still, we know the California dream isn’t what it used to be. A new poll reports that 4 in 10 Californians would consider a move to somewhere else because of the high cost of living and other economic factors.

You can decide whether 15 million people are truly prepared to pick up and leave — where would 15 million people go? — but a state already struggling to find workers should take these results for what they are, which is a warning sign.

For the third year in a row, the state lost population, including workers needed to fill jobs in California.

Los Angeles Times columnist Jonah Goldberg sought to debunk the idea that these are the worst of times. Noting the American affection for nostalgia, Goldberg quoted the French novelist Marcel Proust: “Remembrance of things past is not necessarily the remembrance of things as they were.”

Goldberg argued it was “ridiculous” for Americans to believe that they had it better 50 years ago than they have it today. After all, he wrote, 50 years ago Americans were struggling with a stagnant economy, runway inflation, gasoline lines, the Vietnam War and Watergate.

It’s also true, however, that housing was affordable 50 years ago and — at least in California — an ambitious student could secure a college education for free.

Those days have come and gone, which begins to explain why California faces a hard reckoning as it confronts a housing shortage, a homeless crisis and other signs of drift and decline.

We are left with the question: Can the state find leaders who will identify solutions and persuade their fellow Californians to believe again in the future.

I don’t know the answer. Do you?

I don’t doubt that we’re living with a generation of politicians who excel at self-promotion and pacifying special interests, even if those politicians are too often isolated from what affects the daily lives of their constituents. The dominant party, Democrats, is divided about what to do about the state’s most vexing problems. The other party, Republicans, remains trapped in some kind of fringe universe, a place where irrelevance becomes a virtue.

From agriculture to entertainment to technology, this remains the most diverse and consequential of the 50 states.

I’m grateful my mom and dad decided to pursue their dreams here. They were part of the boom that brought can-do ambitions and a willingness to invest in the future.

Yes, their generation made mistakes — don’t we all? — but they always believed California was a special place, a state blessed by a benign climate and the energy of new arrivals, a state free of the hidebound traditions of both class and behavior that existed elsewhere.

There’s a reason innovation happens in California, the state that offers people the opportunity to be themselves.

We need to get over the notion that this state was ever perfect. It never was and it never will be perfect.

But it came with an idea. “Californians,” wrote the historian Kevin Starr, “achieved a direct connection with the best possibility of themselves and the society they were seeking to create.”

If California could recapture the spirit that powered its prosperity in the first place, maybe it could begin the task of putting things right again. But first we will need to believe it’s possible.

