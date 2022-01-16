Golis: Please, can someone tell us where to find the pony?

In the old joke, the optimist comes upon a room full of manure and happily begins to shovel. “There’s a pony here somewhere,” he says.

At the moment, we’re waiting for that pony to make an appearance. List the hardships in today’s world and people want to hide under their beds. You no doubt have your own list of complaints. For workers, families, kids, for everyone, the last 22 months have been tough. Full of ups and downs. And then more ups and downs.

The question now is, what do we intend to do about this mess?

First, we need to take care of ourselves. In the frustration, isolation and anxiety associated with the coronavirus, it is necessary to find new ways to stay rested and healthy.

It is easier said than done. “It’s exhausting,” one nurse told Staff Writer Phil Barber. “I’m so tired of it.”

As we seek relief from the stress, each of us will need to find his or her own path. Throughout the pandemic, countless offerings — books, news stories, online classes, podcasts — have aspired to help us endure the uncertainty and fatigue. Google “pandemic self-help,” and you will get 5.3 billion responses.

Some folks will seek counseling, some will paint the spare bedroom, some will train for half-marathons, and some will bake sourdough. It’s all OK.

Second, we, as Americans, will need to decide whether we’re ready to pull together to manage the pandemic and to otherwise put our country together again. That is, we will need to decide that the idea of America is more important than any of our individual grievances.

This won’t be easy either. From California to Wyoming to Mississippi, people don’t agree on a host of fundamental issues — from voting rights to abortion rights to the role of government in their lives.

Many theories are advanced on how we can learn to listen to each other and to move past our differences.

Just now, however, Americans would rather fight than get along.

Polls show the most politically active folks live on the margins of the political spectrum. A few are only too eager to weaponize every issue, even if they’re required to make stuff up as they go.

How divided are we? We live in a country in which former President Donald Trump was booed by his own followers for saying he was vaccinated. We live in a country in which politicians and TV talking heads refuse to disclose their vaccination status for fear of alienating the faithful. (In an interview last week, Trump described those politicians as “gutless.”)

It remains that unvaccinated people are way more likely to become seriously ill and hospitalized.

People are sick, and some are dying. Hospitals and hospital staffs are laboring under the rush of patients (and from staff shortages). All kinds of businesses are scrambling to survive as potential workers and potential customers try to cope with illness and fear.

People are not ready to be out and about. Even if government didn’t attempts to mandate behavior, businesses would still be struggling to recruit workers and customers (which happen to be the necessary components of a successful business).

Armed with vaccines and new treatments for the virus, we are left to hope that the leveling off of new cases that has occurred in other places will soon find its way to California.

Name your poison — COVID, climate change, wildfires, drought, election controversies.

We look forward to the day we can reach broad agreement on solutions to these existential challenges.

And we look forward to making use of what we’ve learned from the past two years. As people reflect on where we’ve been, some of what we’ve learned will change us as individuals, and some will change us as a nation in a community of nations.

We were ill-prepared for a worldwide public health crisis, and now we get to decide whether we will be better prepared for the next pandemic — which, experts tell us, will be coming our way.

As we go, we will need to recognize what we can and cannot change, and then move on, taking care to look out for ourselves and each other.

The humorist Will Rogers talked about human foibles. “It isn't what we don't know that gives us trouble,” he said, “It's what we know that ain't so.”

With so much misinformation loose in the world, now would be a good time for people to figure out what is true — and what is contrived to trick them into believing what isn’t true.

