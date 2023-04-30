Golis: Raise your hand if you think taxes should be higher

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Did you hear people complaining when they weren’t required to pay their income taxes by the usual April 15 deadline? Me neither. People like paved streets, firefighters and Social Security, but taxes? They don’t like ’em (though they’re willing to make exceptions for taxes paid by someone else).

It has become an article of faith that Californians are overtaxed. In the latest poll from the Public Policy Institute of California, Democrats and Republicans alike shared the belief that they pay more taxes than people in other states. They also believe the tax system is unfair (even if they don’t trust the politicians to fix it).

For what it’s worth, the independent Tax Policy Center says California ranks eighth among the 50 states in state and local tax burdens per capita.

So here’s a question: Are Californians overtaxed or underserved?

I know what you’re thinking. You think the answer is: Both!

The question gains currency because of the lack of progress on the issues at the top of the public agenda. Homelessness? Housing costs? School test scores? Climate change? Renewable energy?

It’s not a pretty picture. Our elected representatives talk at length about these public concerns, but not much seems to change.

In the Atlantic magazine last week, writer Conor Friedersdorf criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom for spending his time showboating in red states rather than staying home and working on the problems affecting his home state. “A dereliction of the job he sought and won,” Friedersdorf called it.

By way of full disclosure, I don’t think my taxes are too high. You can’t conduct the public’s business in California with Mississippi wages.

But there’s no use pretending that state and local governments are lean, mean machines making the best use of my tax dollars and yours.

Consider the common wish that homeless people weren’t camped out on the streets. If money and committees and hand-wringing were sufficient, folks wouldn’t be living in cars, alleyways, tents or doorways.

But they are living on the streets. The complaint is heard in cities big and small.

Spurred by unhappy constituents, state lawmakers last week asked for an audit that will seek to explain why the problem is getting worse, even as the state spends billions of dollars to find shelter for people.

In aggregate, the state has spent $21 billion on housing and homeless programs in the past four years, and now there are a third more homeless people.

It’s difficult to fathom such a dramatic disparity between effort and result. It’s ridiculous — and embarrassing.

San Francisco is one of the most beautiful cities on earth, but time spent there last week reinforced the prevailing impression that the city has lost its way. Tents, trash, grime, people sleeping on benches or shuffling from one street corner to another, shuttered stores — it’s sad to see.

San Francisco adopted ambitious plans to halve the homeless population. Instead, the numbers increased. The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that foot traffic in downtown San Francisco is barely 30% of what it was four years ago. Office vacancy rates are up to 29%.

And things aren’t so great in my hometown either. Every year seems to produce a new experiment in setting things right. This year, the Board of Supervisors is counting on a tent city adjacent to the county administration center, plus new rules that are supposed to keep encampments away from homes, businesses, schools, parks and day care centers. Among other things, the new rules are designed to prevent yet another homeless camp from occupying the Joe Rodota Trail. Statewide, more cities are adopting rules aimed at restricting new encampments.

Is Sonoma County prepared to enforce these new rules? Stay tuned.

Housing prices? The national economy may be drifting toward a recession, but local home prices show few signs of easing up. The median sale price of a home in Sonoma County in March was $789,900, according to realtor.com.

People complain about the rush of new apartment buildings in town, but the truth is the average Sonoma County worker won’t be buying a $789,900 home. The wages that go with many jobs can’t keep pace with the cost of single-family housing. They can hardly keep up with the rents.

Down the road in Marin County, the median price of a home is $1.5 million. Yes, $1.5 million. In Novato, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, a roadside stretch of old RVs used by homeless people has reached 2 miles in length.

An article last week in the New York Review of Books — “A Housing Crisis in Paradise” — said Marin’s historic opposition to new housing “shows how the inheritors of those spoils turned … inward, toward self-indulgence and wealth accumulation — and how they reached for policies that would allow them to tighten their hold on the land itself, at the expense of their own children.”

In the coming months, the state will face its share of new problems, including a budget shortfall and the possibility of catastrophic flooding in the San Joaquin Valley, flooding that would hit hardest at low-income towns and neighborhoods.

No one doubts these issues are challenging, and complaining about taxes is what people do. “The crime of taxation is not in the taking it, it’s in the way that it’s spent,” the humorist Will Rogers said a long time ago.

Still, even as we grouse about taxes, wouldn’t it be satisfying to know that the money government spends actually solves problems?

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

