Golis: Ready or not, another fire season is coming our way

Are your go-bags packed?

A certain fatalism has attached to some Californians’ attitudes toward wildfires. It’s as if they’re saying, fires happen, and we’ll just have to hope for the best.

Here in Sonoma County, we have reasons to know better. In 2017, more than 5,300 homes were destroyed by fires in less than a week. Twenty-four people died.

Tubbs, Nuns, Kincade, Glass — the names attached to disastrous fires became signposts to a new normal, where wildfires burned with the intensity required to melt a car and destroy a lifetime of treasures.

Families and communities were changed in ways we don’t yet completely understand.

And now, as the hillsides turn from green to gold, a fire in nearby Napa County and Press Democrat columnist Marisa Endicott’s special report on prevention measures remind us that another wildfire season is on the way.

Since 2017, local government has devoted time and money to being better able to respond, especially when it comes to alert systems and evacuation plans. Last week’s evacuation practice in the upper Mark West Creek watershed was the sixth such simulation organized by the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management.

“It came out of a lesson from 2017,” emergency coordinator James Cooper told Staff Writer Madison Smalstig.

Communications, vegetation management, building permit procedures and education programs have all been components of what became a comprehensive overhaul of emergency protocols.

Statewide, additional staffing and equipment improved firefighting capabilities and more controlled burns translated into the reduced risk of catastrophic fires.

Meanwhile, PG&E expanded automatic shut-off plans and embarked on a program to replace aging power lines and place others underground.

There is, of course, more to do. It remains that millions of Californians reside in neighborhoods where the combination of fire and wind could lead to disaster.

It’s not possible to relocate millions of people. They’ve spent their savings on housing, often for the opportunity to live in beautiful places. Some look around and decide the risk is worth it.

While a few local lawsuits have been filed, what’s surprising is that political leaders haven’t engaged in a more expansive review of the costs of continuing to build in places where fire can occur.

In assessing insurance companies’ intentions for pulling out of the fire insurance business in California, the debate continues. But three things become self-evident:

First, if the state’s largest insurers were making buckets of money, they wouldn’t be giving up on new business.

Second, the price and availability of insurance continues to plague homeowners. Some worry about losing their coverage altogether.

Third, climate change has increased the risk and the ferocity of wildfires, while generating cycles of extreme weather — drought first, then torrential rains and flooding.

California politicians have spent a lot of time talking about climate change, but talk didn’t always translate into results. If the state wants to move away from fossil fuels, for example, it will need to generate more electricity and create a more reliable electric grid, but progress has been slow.

Scientists at UCLA and the University of Chicago last year found that accumulated smoke from the wildfires in 2020 alone canceled out the gains from almost 20 years of state regulations to curb carbon emissions. People who endured the orange haze and hazardous air quality caused by drifting smoke won’t be surprised.

A separate study that year showed the acreage burned in the most recent 10-year period dwarfed the total acres burned in the previous decade.

By now, anyone who lives in a fire-prone area knows the drill. Sign up for alerts, clear away brush and other flammable materials, take care with equipment and campfires, pack a go-bag, know your evacuation route. (For more emergency information, check out Sonoma County Emergency Management’s website.)

In 2022, a combination of preparation and good fortune spared the state from the disastrous fires of the recent past. “We got really lucky,” Park Williams, associate professor of geography at UCLA, told the Los Angeles Times.

“We didn’t have lightning igniting hundreds of fires simultaneously, and the weather was a little better, though it certainly wasn’t perfect,” UC Berkeley professor Scott Stephens said in a Public Policy Institute of California interview. “We had a six or seven day period of the highest temperatures ever recorded in California. Luckily that heat didn’t come with wind …”

He added, “We have to become stewards of these lands, or we’re going to continue to have huge problems with climate change, drought and high-severity fire."

I suspect many folks are still trying to understand all the ways that catastrophic fires, the pandemic and working from home changed us. No one could have anticipated the magnitude of the losses or of the disruptions.

But we go forward. Being mindful that fires can happen shouldn’t mean we live in fear, but it should mean we understand that common sense can save lives and property.

