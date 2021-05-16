Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires.

I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news.

If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be all blue skies, apple pie and ice cream. You deserve a break.

But you’ve been through too much — accomplished too much — to pretend. And it wouldn’t help.

Once more, uncertainties will challenge us to remain clear-eyed and smart and together. Sacrifices will be required if we expect to arrive unharmed on the other side.

The good news is this: After 14 months of struggle, declining rates of infection suggest California is winning the fight against COVID-19. Vaccines have made everyone safer, even those who are not yet vaccinated.

We will be cautious for now, taking baby steps back into the world we once knew. There is more work to do. But there are reasons to be hopeful, too, including the latest advisories about what’s possible for folks who are fully vaccinated.

In the coming months, we will begin taking stock of the economic losses associated with 14 months of lockdowns. As the infection rates decline, we’ll be learning more about the businesses lost and the businesses just hanging on.

Government payments will help, but they won’t last forever. We will need to support local businesses, recognizing they represent our neighbors’ jobs — and maybe our own.

After the devastating fires of the last three years, local governments have worked hard to prepare for the next fire, upgrading firefighting capacities, response plans and warning systems. As they should, they have devoted time to imagining what could go wrong — so they will be ready if it does.

Each of us also carries responsibilities. We need to stay alert, make our own evacuation plans and make sure our lives and properties are less susceptible to wildfire and to smoke.

On Thursday, federal officials warned that the western United States should expect another year of dangerous fires. They blamed widespread drought conditions. “Another difficult year,” said the leader of U.S. Interior Department’s firefighting efforts.

One reason for the fire risk remains the abundant evidence that we’re living through a drought brought on by climate change. Who, after all, expected red flag warning days in early May? But that’s what happened last week.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Water Resources reported that the Sierra snowpack, a major source of water for city dwellers and farmers alike, is at 6% of normal. Yes, 6%.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last week agreed to a 20% reduction in the drawdown from the Russian River, an action that will affect 600,000 water customers in Sonoma and Marin counties.

In a news release, board Chair Lynda Hopkins offered this pungent admonition: “There is no water to waste and everyone in our community has a part in saving water during this drought. If you have a lawn, let it go brown or remove it. If you have a leak, fix it. Reduce your showers by two-minutes, or better yet, in this remote work environment who can smell you on a Zoom call?”

Local cities and water districts are enacting their own conservation measures, most aiming at reductions between 20% and 30%.

And you can bet there are more stringent controls to come. Among other restrictions, lawn watering in southern and central Marin County is now limited to two days a week, and violators will be subject to fines of up to $250 per offense. If your neighbor breaks the rules, you’re invited to report him or her to the Marin Municipal Water District.

These are not the happiest of prospects, least of all for people who think they should be able to live without restrictions.

Whether we’re talking about a runaway virus, a runaway fire or an empty reservoir, Californians will need to figure out that we’re all in this predicament together, and our shared best interests will require us to share the sacrifice.

If you try, you can come up with some reason to duck your duties as a citizen. Maybe some website told you the virus was fake news. Maybe you think it’s too much trouble to support a local business or to clear the dry grass around your house. Maybe you’ve convinced yourself that conserving water only promotes new home construction.

It’s up to you. Just know that if a family member gets sick, a fire comes to your neighborhood or nothing happens when you turn on the kitchen faucet, you can’t claim to be surprised.

This is serious stuff, too serious for excuses, misinformation or politics as usual.

We could wish for a break. We deserve a break. Maybe next year.

