Golis: Recalling the day our world was turned upside-down

We remember the last time we sat inside a restaurant. It was March 11, 2020, the day actor Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 and the National Basketball Association suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive. It was one year ago this coming Thursday.

On that day, we sensed something ominous was coming, but we couldn’t imagine that more than 2.5 million people, including more than 518,000 Americans, would die. We couldn’t imagine that a year later we would still be trying to defeat the virus.

We thought everything might stop for a week or two. A month, at worst. Remember?

We weren’t prepared to have our lives turned upside-down. No one expected to be spending a year at home, separated from workplace, loved ones, friends and all kinds of social gatherings.

History will record that our political systems broke down when we needed them most. Some leaders kept telling us the virus was like the flu, and it would all go away. On March 10, 2020, President Donald Trump said: “We’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

Since then, 28.8 million new cases have been reported in the U.S.

Others also downplayed the dangers. Not to worry, they said. Ignore the scientists. Don’t bother with masks or social distancing. Only socialists wear masks.

When prevention measures got caught up in the culture wars, we should have known we were in trouble.

“That is the tragedy of this whole last year,” Susan Speaker, an archive historian at the National Library of Medicine, told the Washington Post. “We knew how to do this stuff! All the public health people are shaking their heads and saying, ‘It didn’t have to be this bad.’ ”

Even now, the chaotic rollout of vaccines testifies to institutions pretending that everything is under control.

It’s fair to say the rollout was always going to be challenging. A country with a fragmented system of health care — and fragmented governance — was always going to struggle to deliver vaccines in a comprehensive way. With a limited supply, there was always going to be a competition for who gets to go first.

But the breakdowns were far worse than they needed to be. Even now state and local governments are scrambling to put in place workable solutions, while appointments are being canceled for lack of vaccine and appointment websites are melting down. The confusion has set off a desperate rush for vaccines with people calling drugstores at random and waiting hours on the phone for the chance to secure an appointment.

“It’s ridiculous,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told the New York Times. “It’s wholly unnecessary. There should be a way to do this that does not require us going down this path.”

The development of effective vaccines stands as an achievement worth celebrating.

Unfortunately, governments that should have known better weren’t prepared to coordinate the rollout when the time came.

As vaccine supplies increase, life will get better. Already, more people are getting vaccinated — 2 million doses a day in the U.S. — and rates of infection are declining. Better days are on the way.

Once vaccinated, folks will have more opportunities, but there will still be risks. People should continue to wear masks, experts say, because we don’t yet know whether vaccinated people without symptoms could still carry the virus and give it to someone else.

Looking to the future, the life of every community will be changed in ways we don’t yet understand.

How long will masks and social distancing be necessary to keep everyone safe?

Will we, at last, come to recognize the contributions of what we’ve come to call essential workers? We couldn’t have survived the last year without the people who couldn’t stay home, even as they were confronted by higher rates of infection. Maybe it’s time we paid them for what they contribute to their communities.

As more white-collar workers work from home, what will happen to all those office buildings? What will happen to transportation systems built to carry commuters? And what will happen to commercial areas if businesses that closed during the pandemic decide not to return?

We need to get started identifying and understanding these changes because they may reshape the life and the economies of every town.

The pandemic and economic disruption, fires and smoke, political turmoil — it’s been a tough year.

Now we look forward to reconnecting with loved ones and friends. A year has come and gone, and soon — we can hope — it will be time to get back to the things that matter most.

