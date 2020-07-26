Golis: Reinvention of downtown SR needs to begin now

The city of Santa Rosa is now receiving public comments on a 20-year plan that imagines far-reaching changes in the city’s downtown. The Downtown Station Area Specific Plan arrives with the opportunity to recalibrate old assumptions about where people live and work, how they travel and where they go for entertainment.

Twenty years from now, we’re supposed to imagine a welcoming space that features housing, shops, restaurants, bike lanes, art venues, theaters, public spaces, a trolley and a creek that wends its way through the center of town. (The plan would reclaim the portion of Santa Rosa Creek that runs under City Hall.)

The recommendations come with the acknowledgment that the best of intentions failed to produce results in previous downtown blueprints. In the preceding plan, the city vowed to build 2,700 homes in the downtown area between 2007 and 2027. It has managed 375.

This plan envisions 7,000 additional housing units (and 3,000 additional jobs), often in buildings taller than those that now exist downtown. In a county with a chronic shortage of housing, a lot is riding on what happens here.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle remains the gap between what it costs to build a unit of housing and what the market will bear for rents and home prices. In simple terms, it’s tough for investors to make a profit when it costs as much to build housing in Sonoma County as it costs to build in the places where rents and home prices are even higher.

Assistant City Manager David Guhin and Supervising Planner Amy Lyle said the city aims to make up the difference with infrastructure investments, a streamlined review process, public-private partnerships, demonstration projects and a financing program that covers the gap between what banks will loan and what developers need to go forward.

As they count down to the adoption of a new environmental impact report, Santa Rosa officials are returning to a planning schedule that began before COVID-19 turned the world upside-down.

Some argue the pandemic presents an opportunity to reimagine urban life. “Today, the coronavirus pandemic, in all its horror, opens the prospect of sweeping urban change. Cities suddenly see the possibility of correcting their greatest mistake of the 20th century, the surrender of too much public space to the automobile,” opinion writer Justin Gillis and transportation planner Heather Thompson wrote in the New York Times.

Santa Rosa officials acknowledge that it will be important to monitor the pandemic’s impacts on the way people live, an analysis they expect to happen during periodic reviews of efforts to implement the plan. But they also say that the environmental process under way now is supposed to measure the effects of the project on the environment, not the environment’s effects on the project.

With or without a downtown study, this becomes a challenge for every community. What can it do to understand the myriad changes associated with the pandemic and respond where it can?

The arguments for reinvention of downtowns are well-known by now.

The retail business is being transformed, as people spend their money online or at big-box stores.

The development model that drove 75 years of growth in California no longer makes sense. Sprawl imposes a raft of public costs, devours open space and leaves us to bear the economic and environmental burdens that come with our dependence on the automobile.

Many young buyers can’t afford the 2,000-square-foot house on a 6,000-square-foot lot that came to epitomize the California home market, and other young people simply choose to live in more urban neighborhoods.

Finally, the vitality and charm of downtown is what separates the best cities from all the others. Think about what cities you enjoy visiting, and what cities that you don’t mind missing.

Change won’t happen overnight. As Guhin told me in November: “This plan is more than today. It’s a vision, a blueprint, for the next 20 years.”

It might be 15 or 20 years before we know if this plan works. What we already know is that our time is defined by all the ways that the world is changing. Failing to respond to those changes will leave us with a city of limited prospects.

(The period for public comment on the draft environmental impact report opened last week and continues through Aug. 31. You can read the report, watch the online introduction and comment at plandowntownsr.com/draft-plan)

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

