Golis: Snapshots from the road

If you drive 10 miles an hour over the speed limit in Los Angeles, you will still be driving the slowest car on the road.

In Arizona, 23 miles from the California border, regular gas was selling for $4.59 a gallon. On the same day, the price of gas in California was pushing $6 a gallon.

A bad traffic accident in combination with road repairs on the only alternative route can cause many hours of delay. (We’re looking at you, New Mexico.)

When the federal government decided to develop the atomic bomb and build a secret weapons lab in New Mexico, it evicted a small private school, the Los Alamos Ranch School, which provided educations and outdoor experiences to the sons of a well-to-do easterners. At the local history museum, we learned the list of young men who attended the school included the Beat writer William S. Burroughs and Bill Veeck, who during a long and colorful career owned three different Major League baseball teams. These two people have never before appeared in the same sentence.

Everyone who worked at the Los Alamos weapons lab during World War II checked in first at a nondescript office up an alleyway near the Santa Fe Plaza. It would become the most famous address in town, 109 East Palace.

Weather can still interrupt a trip. We were heading to central Utah when a forecast of snow in April intervened. Then we were heading to Tahoe, and once again, snow caused a detour. Who ever heard of whiteouts in April?

It’s lately fashionable to say California has lost it way. In some ways, that may be true. If you want to live in Kansas, you should live in Kansas.

But the geography of California remains amazing in its variety, gorgeous and dramatically different from one place to the next. Explore the Lost Coast in Humboldt County, or drive Highway 395 between Lake Tahoe and Lone Pine to see where the high desert meets the dramatic side of the Sierra. Check out the springtime wildflower bloom on the Carrizo Plain (on your map, it’s in the remote area between Bakersfield and San Luis Obispo.) In the Central Valley, roll down the windows and take in the smell of moist alfalfa on a summer morning. Follow the crowds to Yosemite, Sequoia, your favorite beach (along 1,100 miles of coastline) or your favorite wine valley.

Or — as we did on this trip — drive Highway 1 from Cambria to Carmel and see visitors parked on every overlook, snapping photographs or just gawking at rugged mountains that plunge into the brilliant blue of the Pacific Ocean. There’s a reason this narrow road carved into the edge of the Santa Lucia Mountains is listed among the epic road trips.

— Pete Golis