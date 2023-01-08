Golis: Surprise! California haunted by the same old issues

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Just in time for the new year, the usual suspects are here again to tell us what’s wrong with California. There are too many homeless people on the streets, the pundits say. Housing costs too much. Government isn’t doing enough to respond to climate change and drought. School test scores are flagging.

Here’s a news flash: Punditry ain’t rocket science. (As a reader of this column, you should know that.) By now, frustrated Californians know this list by heart because they’ve seen and heard it all before — and they know the pundits aren’t wrong.

Pete Golis

Words and dollars are expended, but we get the same old misadventures. While Los Angeles was spending more than $1 billion on finding shelter for homeless people, the number of homeless men and women increased. While the state government was proclaiming its dedication to green energy, it just extended the life of a nuclear power plant (with the help of $1.1 billion in public funds).

So what are we to make of California’s version of the human condition?

As was true last year and the year before and the year before that, state and local government needs to stop talking and start doing.

As the veteran political columnist Dan Walters explained in last Sunday’s Press Democrat, “Any one of these crises could be labeled as existential — something that threatens California’s economic and societal future — and collectively they should tell the state’s politicians, including the recently reelected Gov. Gavin Newsom, that it’s time to stop promising effective responses and start delivering them.”

In California’s two most celebrated cities, San Francisco and Los Angeles, homeless encampments have become a continuing source of discouragement for people who want to believe in government and to believe in the future. The same could be said for other cities. Santa Rosa, for example.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development estimated that 30% of all the homeless people in the country — 172,000 people — live in California.

The problem, of course, begins with the fact that state and local governments exist in an echo chamber where everybody thinks the same way. If only the public understood how intractable these problems are, the politicians tell themselves.

Well, yes. We figured out that the problems were difficult about the time we saw that the problems weren’t getting solved. As the pundits remind us every January, last year’s problems are this year’s problems.

As they should, Democrats get blamed. Except in the rural counties, Democrats enjoy overwhelming majorities. (On the list of the most pressing problems, the economic decline of the state’s rural counties deserves some attention, but that’s a subject for another day.)

It might help if the other political party, the Republican Party, was less determined to marginalize itself with its extreme views, or if a faction of Democrats was willing to serve up an alternative vision of effective public policy. But no one to date has volunteered.

In October, the veteran Los Angeles Times political writer George Skelton described the impending reelection of Gavin Newsom: “Most California voters think the state is headed in the wrong direction, yet they intend to reelect the governor who’s leading us there.”

Skelton blamed political polarization in a state in which “most voters have lost all confidence in the Republican Party.”

It’s also true that most Californians, like most people, aren’t good at adapting to change. In that way, the state is not as liberal as its reputation suggests.

Despite a chronic housing shortage, are Californians willing to welcome new housing into their neighborhoods? Are Californians eager to reform Proposition 13 and other examples of a dysfunctional tax structure? Do Californians recognize that today’s salaries and wages don’t keep pace with the cost of living?

The answers are no, no and no. If you’re disappointed in Californians’ indifferent response to a changing economy, it’s only because you’re paying attention.

Still, more than 39 million people choose to live here. While no one should defend the status quo, it’s worth mentioning that the California economy continues to grow. The state soon will be home to the fourth-largest economy on earth, passing Germany and trailing only the U.S., China and Japan.

For all its recent problems, including a small decline in population, it’s still California, a place blessed by a temperate climate and all that comes with it — agriculture, the Wine Country, beaches and more. Not many of us would choose to live somewhere else.

Want to live in Iowa or Mississippi? Maybe not.

“Welcome to 2023,” wrote Emily Hoeven at CalMatters, “a year that will likely prove decisive in California’s attempts to address some of its most pervasive challenges, ranging from housing and homelessness to climate change.”

“I try to live in the present, but so much of our political power structure is based on election years,” wrote Ryan Fonseca in the Los Angeles Times’ Essential California newsletter. “This inevitably means a lot of media attention (especially nationally) is fixated on 2024. But what will political leaders across California do this year to improve Californians’ lives?”

Good question. After too many years of inertia, we’re hoping the answers change in 2023.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.