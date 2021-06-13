Golis: Thanks, but Sonoma County is where I choose to live

My wife knows what to say.

Each time I tease her about selling our house and profiting from a superheated real estate market, she strikes an innocent pose and asks: “But where would we go?”

This is the problem, isn’t it?

For many of us, the pandemic became a life event. A year of anxiety has us thinking about what we’re going to do with our lives when we come out on the other side.

But where would we go?

Pete Golis

Friends who nearly lost their home in last year’s fires sold that house and moved to Marin County this year. Close calls have a way of bringing into sharp relief what could have happened.

Still, most everyone else I know is staying put, including many who rebuilt or who are rebuilding in the same locations after losing their homes in a wildfire.

There is no correct choice here. Stay or go, it’s your life. We all confront the need to decide what is the risk and what is the reward.

Always, there are pluses and minuses. Move to a big city, and you deal with the noise, commotion and the overcrowding. Move to Texas and find yourself trying to survive subfreezing temperatures because the electrical system is frozen over (and the state government is trapped in the Dark Ages). Move to Mississippi and find yourself living in Mississippi. (Mississippi loyalists should send letters to letters@pressdemocrat.com).

Live in Sonoma County and you find yourself wishing there were fewer homeless people on the streets and fewer fires menacing neighborhoods and fouling October skies.

But you also find thoughtful and creative people, enjoying one of the most diverse geographies on Earth. In a matter of minutes, you can be walking on a beach or an ocean bluff, gazing up at giant redwoods, sipping world-class wine while staring out at a vineyard, eating at world-class restaurants, shopping at farm stands for the best fruit and vegetables you can buy, and strolling upscale galleries and shops.

Anyone who follows him on Instagram knows that the travel writer Sebastian Modak visited Sonoma County last week. He posted photos from Bodega Bay, Goat Rock, Jenner Headlands Preserve and other points along the way.

Modak knows his destinations. In the year before the pandemic, he traveled the world, writing weekly reports as the 52 Places Traveler for the New York Times.

There’s a reason Sonoma County real estate is selling for crazy amounts. People want to be here and live here.

Sonoma County also remains the place where people look out for each other — where voters tax themselves to protect open space and preserve the beauty of the landscapes, where a vibrant corps of volunteers shows up every day, eager to help people in need.

Each morning we walk a ridge where we can see the early morning sun shining across the city and the Santa Rosa Plain. There’s Bennett Peak and Taylor Mountain and, on clear day, Mount Tamalpais in the distance. On winter days, we often see the trail of tule fog tracking the Laguna de Santa Rosa between Sebastopol and Rohnert Park. These are lovely views that manage to change with the weather.

Along the way, we see the other regulars who walk this hilltop each morning. We’ve learned their names (and their dogs’ names). “Good morning!”

After a time as The Press Democrat’s correspondent in the state Capitol, I was eager to return to my hometown, but my colleagues in the Capitol press corps could not believe I wanted to walk away from the heady atmosphere of the Capitol to go home again.

Soon after, the day came that we all were covering a prominent politician’s visit to Healdsburg. A lunch for the politician was hosted on an oak-studded hilltop looking down at the sweep of Alexander Valley vineyards in early fall, and we were all there together. At that moment, they understood.

It is shameless boosterism, I suppose, but having never shied away from writing about the less happy aspects of life in Sonoma County, I’ll just say:

Yes, we have more to do. Housing costs too much and too many people are being left behind, but this is my home and I can’t imagine living anywhere else.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

