Golis: Thanks, but we really don’t need another disaster

Who says emergency planners don’t have a sense of humor?

Sure, we’re dealing with the threat of wildfires and blackouts, a seven-month-old pandemic, tens of millions of people out of work and a president who threatens to ignore the results of the coming election.

But emergency planners want us to worry about earthquakes, too. Just so you know: Thursday was International ShakeOut Day, a time “to remind Californians to drop, cover and hold on.”

As if we weren’t already.

Pete Golis

No matter the circumstances, we need to be prepared for an earthquake. But we would be grateful if it didn’t occur during our current travails.

This was another week of news that left us to wonder what life will be like two months from now.

After seven months of lockdown, the majority of states were once again reporting increases in infection rates from COVID-19. “We’re headed in the wrong direction,” said an epidemiologist from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, a presidential campaign like no other began the countdown to what seems likely to be a chaotic finish.

A website that specializes in statistical analysis, fivethirtyeight.com, measured the political and geographic fissures that define America today, and the headline seemed to tell it all: “How hatred came to dominate American politics.”

Since 1980, FiveThirtyEight reported, there has been a precipitous decline in how each party judges the good intentions of the other.

What FiveThirtyEight called negative partisanship “has reached levels that are not just bad for democracy, but are potentially destructive. And extreme partisan animosity is a prelude to democratic collapse.”

The wife of the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania went to the grocery store last week and was accosted by a woman who called her the N-word. You don’t belong here, the woman said.

When did this kind of behavior become OK?

The toxicity of our politics moved Mitt Romney, the Republican senator from Utah and the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, to declare, “I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation -- let alone the birthplace of modern democracy. The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate ‘a monster;’ he repeatedly labels the speaker of the House ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her.”

The wellspring of defiance that is President Donald Trump is often blamed for the coarseness of the national debate, but his brand of politics arrived as the logical extension of the disillusionment and anger that’s been building for a long time. Recall that Trump ran for office, promising to provide an alternative to both parties.

Democrats, of course, have their own failures to account for. For decades, Democratic politicians promised to improve the lives of the poor and people of color, but poverty rates, growing economic inequality and the Black Lives Matter movement all testify that there is more work to do.

And so here we are, citizens of a democracy who have been striving to do better for almost 250 years and now worry about where we go from here.

FiveThirtyEight hypothesized two possible outcomes to the current animosity.

One would be “the unwinding of our democracy, because one or both sides hate each other so much that they are willing to support anti-democratic and authoritarian leadership in order to maintain power.”

The other would be a political realignment that might change one or both parties, presumably restoring influence to moderate Republicans and Democrats who often find themselves without a party during the current polarization of views.

We never imagined that our lives and our republic could feel so fragile. For Americans, faith in the future was built into our DNA.

So we make jokes. During the pandemic, we borrowed our bread recipe from a Twitter feed with the title: “How to make sourdough at the end of the world.”

Meanwhile, we are left to hope that wise men and women -- scientists and politicians -- help us find a way out of these dueling calamities.

Watching the reunion show of “West Wing” on HBO Max, we were reminded of a country that longs for a more innocent time, a time when people look out for each other, and we are sure better days lie ahead.

Instead, we live in a country in which more than 217,000 people have died from a virus that continues to spread, while people engage in fistfights over whether to wear a mask.

With two weeks and two days until the election, almost 21 million Americans (including more than 1.5 million Californians) have already voted. Their eagerness testifies to the urgency of putting their country back together again.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

