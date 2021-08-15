Golis: The music that segued into a lifetime of playlists

CLEVELAND

Like the music itself, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brings a rush of memories — music, guitars, drum sets, costumes, videos, photographs, memorabilia. This is the music that plays through the car radio on your first date and the music that makes you want to dance when you turn 60 years old. In all its variations, it endures as the soundtrack of our lives.

We arrived here more or less by accident. We planned to drive across Kansas and Missouri until a COVID-19 outbreak upended our itinerary, and so we moved on to Cleveland, the shores of Lake Erie and a building designed by famed architect I.M. Pei.

The hall celebrates the music once described as “Satan worship,” “anarchy,” “pornography” and “sex, sex, sex.” And if you think fans were disappointed when their music was called sexy and subversive, you would be wrong.

It is impossible to spend time at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and not be grateful for the countless artists who made their own contributions to the music.

Blues, country, gospel, R&B, jazz, soul and more came together in the great mashup of sounds we came to call rock ‘n’ roll.

Bessie Smith and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Robert Johnson and Muddy Waters, Mahalia Jackson and the Soul Stirrers, the Carter Family and Bob Wills, Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday and so many more — they all played their parts in creating the music later played by Elvis, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and (insert your favorite musicians here).

You can’t write about the music without leaving out the names of dozens of artists who deserve mention, and for that, I am sorry. What about Hank Williams and Johnny Cash and Chuck Berry and Aretha Franklin and Sam Cooke and the Supremes and Joni Mitchell and Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan and …? You see the problem here.

And if you’re Gen X, millennial or Gen Z, you have your own list of favorites.

Question: How much of your brain capacity is consumed by the melodies and lyrics you still know by heart?

Answer: It doesn’t matter. You may not remember the name of the capital of Mongolia, but you will always know “it’s gotta be rock ‘n’ roll music if you wanna dance with me.”

A Beatles display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (TONY DEJAK / Associated Press)

There is so much history here. Blues was African American music that emerged from the shotgun houses of the Mississippi Delta. But it wasn’t rediscovered by a new generation of American performers. It was reborn in the imaginations of British artists — the Rolling Stones and the Yardbirds, John Mayall and the Blues Breakers, the early years of Fleetwood Mac.

Yet the Rolling Stones’ first American hit was “Not Fade Away, ” a song written by Charles Hardin Holley of Lubbock, Texas. You might know him as Buddy Holly. (He dropped the “e.”)

Did you know that Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta decided to name herself Lady Gaga because she admired Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen? Mercury wrote the song, “Radio Gaga.” The words speak to our younger selves:

“I’d sit alone and watch your light

My only friend through teenage nights

And everything I had to know

I heard it on my radio.”

One display shows one of Gaga’s costumes, which has typewriters keys — yes, typewriter keys — affixed to one shoulder.

The convertible in the lobby is Bruce Springsteen’s 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS with a 396 engine and four on the floor.

If you grew up in the Bay Area, you know how much the music came to be part of every celebration and many protests.

You might even know “the fish cheer,” made famous by Country Joe and the Fish. For better or worse, it can’t be repeated here. The cheer became the introduction to the anti-war song, “I-feel-like-I’m-fixin’-to-die rag.”

So many great Bay Area bands: Quicksilver Messenger Service, Moby Grape, the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, ghe Charlatans (with Santa Rosan Dan Hicks, later of the Hot Licks, on drums). Big Brother & the Holding Company (with a singer named Janis Joplin).

And so many venues — the Fillmore, Winterland, the Avalon Ballroom and, yes, the Inn of the Beginning in Cotati. In the early days, bands that would later become famous would play the smaller venues around the Bay Area.

You could see the Doors with lead singer Jim Morrison at the fairgrounds and Big Brother with Janis at the Veterans Memorial.

Lady Gaga's first piano greets visitors to the Women Who Rock exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (MARK DUNCAN / Associated Press, 2011)

Later, both Morrison and Joplin would become members of the 27 Club, the famous people who died at age 27. In the rock ‘n’ roll world, it’s a long list, including blues pioneer Robert Johnson, R&B singer Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix, who lands on everybody’s shortlist of the greatest rock guitarists.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reminds us that there were other great music scenes, too — in Memphis and Motown, London and Liverpool, Los Angeles and Seattle and the legendary recording studio at Muscle Shoals (Alabama).

The hall features recorded interviews with celebrated guitar players, including John Cipollina of Quicksilver, Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen, Keith Richards of the Stones and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine.

“Everything I learned, I learned from someone else,” Richards said, underscoring the ways in which music passes on from generation to generation. In his autobiography, Richards writes about the debt he owes to Black musicians who never became rich and famous.

Talking about his transition from art student to rock ‘n’ roll star, Richards says of his guitar, “I didn’t choose it, it chose me.” This is the artist who created some of the most familiar guitar riffs of all time.

Later, Morello says the same thing about learning the guitar: “I didn’t choose it. It chose me.”

Always, there is the magic in the music — the passion, the attitude, the moments we will never forget.

“People haven’t always been there for me,” said singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, “but the music always has.”

